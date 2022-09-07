Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO