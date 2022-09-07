Read full article on original website
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
The volatile market in 2022 is creating a sale situation for great dividend stocks.
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Buying these cheap bank stocks is like buying a $100 bill for $80 -- or even less.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
These are proven wealth compounders that will let you sleep well at night.
Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks
These five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, they make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.
2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
There's some good in store for patient investors looking to capitalize now for long-term gain.
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
The leading payments processing company and an iconic consumer staple both belong in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch
Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
Is Loading Up on Dividend Stocks the Secret to Meeting Your Financial Goals?
Dividend stocks are great -- but are they the right thing to focus on?
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
