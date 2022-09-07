Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Suspect wanted: Second transgender woman killed in Milwaukee this year
The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Regina Allen last week near 26th and Wells. Allen is better known to friends as Mya.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau.
Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said. When […]
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Carjacking 'kingpin' sentenced, 9 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who called himself the "kingpin" of a carjacking crew will spend the next nine years in federal prison. Madison Tyler, 20, was sentenced to one year shy of what prosecutors wanted. They argued "conduct like Mr. Tyler's will not go without serious consequences." Oak Creek...
wwisradio.com
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
One man killed in shooting near 21st and Cherry
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
Antioch murder stemmed from drug deal that turned deadly: authorities
Two suspects have been charged with murder in what authorities say was a drug deal that ended with the death of a Wisconsin man in far north suburban Antioch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
WISN
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
CBS 58
'Kia Boys' arrest: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of driver of stolen car
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an update on a case involving the "Kia Boys." CBS 58 has learned a tip into Milwaukee Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a young man seen in a YouTube video driving a car in the background. The car was stolen. The anonymous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
