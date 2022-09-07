ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Carjacking 'kingpin' sentenced, 9 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who called himself the "kingpin" of a carjacking crew will spend the next nine years in federal prison. Madison Tyler, 20, was sentenced to one year shy of what prosecutors wanted. They argued "conduct like Mr. Tyler's will not go without serious consequences." Oak Creek...
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter

(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
