Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
September Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More
Summer might be just about over, and as sad as that may be for your beach days and weekend getaways, it might leave you more time to catch up on all the new movies and television shows coming this month. From a new Lord of the Rings series, returning shows like Atlanta and Cobra Kai, […]
Hulu and Disney+ Are Raising Their Prices. Here’s What You Need to Know
Watching “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+ and “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu is about to get more expensive in the coming months. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that its subscription fees will increase for both services, and Disney+ will gain a new ad-supported tier for more affordable viewing.
Is ‘Barbarian’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you’ve ever been tempted to stay at an Airbnb with a strange man to save money, go ahead and watch Barbarian, a new horror movie in theaters this weekend. You’ll be cured of that temptation real quick. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell...
What time is The Rings of Power episode 3 released on Prime Video?
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. The Rings of Power episode 3 is almost here. The next installment in the hit Prime Video series is set to be released today – that's Thursday, September 8 for fans who live in North America's Pacific Timezone (PT). For the rest of the world, though, episode 3 in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will officially arrive on Friday, September 9. Don't ask us why, just roll with it.
Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough
Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 7
There's no crying in baseball (or Middle-earth) No surprise here: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is once again the No. 1 show on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, and it could be No. 1 for the rest of time, as far as I'm concerned. One show that's also glad The Rings of Power is here is The Wheel of Time, which jumps up to No. 7 on the list despite being almost 10 months old. The working theory here is that Lord of the Rings fans who became subscribers to watch The Rings of Power are now also checking out Prime Video's other big fantasy series. Sadly, there's no baseball in Middle-earth, and A League of Their Own, which had a recent lengthy run in the No. 1 spot, has vanished from the list entirely.
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Hulu Price Increase: Ad-Supported, Premium Plans Going Up Starting Next Month
The day has come, and we were warned: Hulu is hiking its prices. The streamer, which is one of the more affordable options in the ever-expanding market, is increasing its monthly subscription costs starting next month. Hulu shared the information with subscribers in an email sent out yesterday. Beginning Oct....
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon
The Paper Girls have been yanked from their route. Prime Video has cancelled the graphic novel adaptation after a single season, Deadline reports. Legendary TV is said to be shopping the show to other outlets. While streamers famously never release ratings (well, almost never), it’s worth noting that Paper Girls, which first debuted July 29, has yet to land on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals in its first three weeks of eligibility. The eight-episode drama is described as “a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls,” according the official logline. Tiffany Quilkin (Cherish the Day‘s Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng...
D23 Expo: Halle Bailey Shines As Ariel In First Look At Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
Halle Bailey shines in the first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid.
