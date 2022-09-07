There's no crying in baseball (or Middle-earth) No surprise here: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is once again the No. 1 show on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, and it could be No. 1 for the rest of time, as far as I'm concerned. One show that's also glad The Rings of Power is here is The Wheel of Time, which jumps up to No. 7 on the list despite being almost 10 months old. The working theory here is that Lord of the Rings fans who became subscribers to watch The Rings of Power are now also checking out Prime Video's other big fantasy series. Sadly, there's no baseball in Middle-earth, and A League of Their Own, which had a recent lengthy run in the No. 1 spot, has vanished from the list entirely.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO