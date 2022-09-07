ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunting of Molly Hartley Free Online

Cast: Haley Bennett Jake Weber Chace Crawford Shannon Woodward Shanna Collins. When teenage Molly Hartley moves to a new town, she's haunted by terrifying visions that may have to do with dark secrets from her past. Something evil lurks just beneath the lush surfaces of her private-school world, and it holds the rights to her very soul. On the eve of her 18th birthday, Molly is about to discover the truth of just who or what she is destined to become.
Where to Watch and Stream Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Free Online

Cast: Koji Yakusho Ichikawa Ebizo XI Eita Nagayama Hikari Mitsushima Naoto Takenaka. A tale of revenge, honor and disgrace, centering on a poverty-stricken samurai who discovers the fate of his ronin son-in-law, setting in motion a tense showdown of vengeance against the house of a feudal lord. Is Hara-Kiri: Death...
Where to Watch and Stream Leaving Afghanistan Free Online

Best sites to watch Leaving Afghanistan - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu Apple iTunes YouTube. Best free ad supported sites: Tubi TV. Best free sites: Kanopy. Read more to...
Where to Watch and Stream Oh, Hello on Broadway Free Online

Best sites to watch Oh, Hello on Broadway - Last updated on Sep 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Oh, Hello on Broadway online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Oh, Hello on Broadway on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Curse of Frankenstein Free Online

Cast: Peter Cushing Hazel Court Robert Urquhart Christopher Lee Melvyn Hayes. Baron Victor Frankenstein has discovered life's secret and unleashed a blood-curdling chain of events resulting from his creation: a cursed creature with a horrid face — and a tendency to kill. Is The Curse of Frankenstein on Netflix?
Where to Watch and Stream The Garden of Sinners: Oblivion Recording Free Online

Cast: Maaya Sakamoto Kenichi Suzumura Jouji Nakata Soichiro Hoshi Takako Honda. January 1999: Apprentice mage Azaka Kokutou, Mikiya's younger sister, has been ordered by her mentor, Touko Aozaki, to investigate a certain incident in which fairies steal the memories of students at Azaka's school, Reien Academy. Azaka launches an investigation with the help of Shiki.
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)

After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
Decider.com

Is ‘Barbarian’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you’ve ever been tempted to stay at an Airbnb with a strange man to save money, go ahead and watch Barbarian, a new horror movie in theaters this weekend. You’ll be cured of that temptation real quick. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell...
TechRadar

What time is The Rings of Power episode 3 released on Prime Video?

Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. The Rings of Power episode 3 is almost here. The next installment in the hit Prime Video series is set to be released today – that's Thursday, September 8 for fans who live in North America's Pacific Timezone (PT). For the rest of the world, though, episode 3 in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will officially arrive on Friday, September 9. Don't ask us why, just roll with it.
IndieWire

Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough

Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 7

There's no crying in baseball (or Middle-earth) No surprise here: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is once again the No. 1 show on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, and it could be No. 1 for the rest of time, as far as I'm concerned. One show that's also glad The Rings of Power is here is The Wheel of Time, which jumps up to No. 7 on the list despite being almost 10 months old. The working theory here is that Lord of the Rings fans who became subscribers to watch The Rings of Power are now also checking out Prime Video's other big fantasy series. Sadly, there's no baseball in Middle-earth, and A League of Their Own, which had a recent lengthy run in the No. 1 spot, has vanished from the list entirely.
Creative Bloq

The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
TVLine

Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon

The Paper Girls have been yanked from their route. Prime Video has cancelled the graphic novel adaptation after a single season, Deadline reports. Legendary TV is said to be shopping the show to other outlets. While streamers famously never release ratings (well, almost never), it’s worth noting that Paper Girls, which first debuted July 29, has yet to land on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals in its first three weeks of eligibility. The eight-episode drama is described as “a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls,” according the official logline. Tiffany Quilkin (Cherish the Day‘s Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng...
Where to Watch and Stream Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer Free Online

Best sites to watch Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer - Last updated on Sep 09, 2022. Best sites to stream: Topic ,DOCSVILLE Sundance Now. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer on this page.
