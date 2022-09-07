The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes.The message from the English right when it comes to the Queen is: “play nice or else you’ll get a brick through your window. However, if you want to let off a little steam, feel free to unload on Harry and Meghan. Throw as many stones as you want. Tip as much bile...

