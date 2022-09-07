Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Former ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s Relationship With Ryan Dawkins: They’ve Built a ‘Solid Foundation’
Clare Crawley has found a love she can trust with Ryan Dawkins — something the former Bachelorette can appreciate after her rocky romance with ex-fiancé Dale Moss. "Clare is dating Ryan Dawkins. They met about a year ago and started out as friends,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly. “She wanted to keep it private […]
Honey Boo Boo, 16, shows off huge eyelashes & razor-sharp nails during Boston Market outing with sister Pumpkin and kids
ALANA "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has shown off huge eyelashes and razor sharp nails in exclusive photos during a family outing with fans. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 16, displayed the look while at a fan event at Boston Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Alana showed off her extreme...
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are vacationing in London and enjoying a great time as newlyweds. The 36-year-old singer and actress seemed very happy and comfortable with all the cameras and Lohan even took selfies with fans. The star also took to social media to share...
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
RELATED PEOPLE
US Magazine
‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige
They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Heather Rae Young Slams Troll Who Says Husband Tarek El Moussa Is Her ‘Entire Personality’: ‘It’s Called True Love’
No shame when it comes to love. Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) clapped back after a troll claimed her marriage to Tarek El Moussa has become her sole focus. The Selling Sunset star, 34, chimed in with a candid response after a critic tweeted, “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality,” on Sunday, August 21. “No girl, It’s called true love,” Heather replied on Thursday, August 25. “That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'
Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff and Bella Robertson ‘Unintentionally Match’ at Wedding
In a hilarious turn of events, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff shared some sweet snapshots of her and her sister Bella unintentionally matching for a mutual friend’s wedding. “Unintentionally matched my lil twin tonight at our friend’s wedding,” the Duck Dynasty castmate shared. “Congrats Curly & Katelynn!”...
Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud
The drama surrounding both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice this past week has been nothing short of heated. Although both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have yet to engage with each other publicly… the shade is real. In case you missed it, Teresa recently tied the knot with her now husband Luis Ruelas and rumors have been swirling as it’s now clear […] The post Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Reality TV Romances and Beyond
Amanda Stanton was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 when Bachelor fans became enamored with the single mom during Ben Higgins’ season of the reality show. Though she didn’t walk away with the final rose, Stanton continued to search for love in front of the lens. Following her stint on The Bachelor, Stanton headed to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Why movies about deadly Airbnbs hit such a nerve right now
The hottest accessory for any billionaire tech entrepreneur these days is a prestige limited series about their company. Shows like this year’s Super Pumped, WeCrashed, and The Dropout have become a genre unto themselves, illuminating the rocky terrain of any tech unicorn’s trajectory. However, only a special kind of tech unicorn—or an especially cursed one—could spawn an entire genre of horror movies about its services.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Will Support Her ‘Every Single Night’ of Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert will head to Las Vegas in September to kick off her Velvet Rodeo residency, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will be there to support her for all 24 shows. The singer and her husband chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the ACM Honors on Aug. 24, and McLoughlin shared his excitement to watch Lambert shine onstage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
Bachelor Nation Alums Celebrate Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel’s Wedding: See Photos
A Bachelor Nation wedding! Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel celebrated their nuptials with their loved ones — and her former reality TV colleagues. “Ready for @amanda_stantonn + @michaelafogel to make this official,” Andi Dorfman captioned a Friday, September 2, Instagram Story, posing for a selfie with her fiancé, Blaine Hart, as they waited for the ceremony to start.
Fast Company
British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
U.K.・
Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they are mourning too
The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes.The message from the English right when it comes to the Queen is: “play nice or else you’ll get a brick through your window. However, if you want to let off a little steam, feel free to unload on Harry and Meghan. Throw as many stones as you want. Tip as much bile...
Fox Announces New Show Putting Celebrities Through Special Forces Boot Camp
Fox has greenlit a new unscripted competition TV show titled Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. On the show, 16 celebrity guests will face a series of challenges meant to simulate training for special forces. The show is an American adaptation of the UK series SAS: Who Dares Wins. According to...
NFL・
‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tino Franco’s Dad Joe Makes Waves With Show Commentary
The fallout from Tino Franco’s hometown date continued into the fantasy suites — and we’re breaking it all down on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Rachel Recchia went into the Monday, September 5, episode of the ABC series still on edge after feeling like Tino’s parents “hated” her after the pilot’s visit […]
Comments / 0