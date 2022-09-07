Read full article on original website
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Russell Wilson absolutely torches Pete Carroll for letting his potential MVP season go up in flames
A new report reveals previously unknown details about the drama brewing between quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in 2019. All good things must come to an end, especially when it comes to elite quarterbacks. In today’s NFL, talented quarterbacks know what they command on the market....
Russell Wilson set to hear the noise as Denver faces Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming. But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos. That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase. The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.
Russell Wilson Changed NFL Quarterbacking Once. Can He Do It Again?
Russell Wilson closed the press conference held last week to celebrate his new contract extension with the Denver Broncos—a deal that will pay him nearly a quarter of a billion dollars over the next seven years—by speaking directly to his children. This contract was proof, he said, that they could accomplish anything in life.
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — DENVER (7-10) at SEATTLE (7-10) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.
