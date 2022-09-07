Read full article on original website
Business Insider
PrimeLending mortgage review: A strong choice for renovation loans
Dear Penny: Can I avoid default risk if I co-sign my daughter’s mortgage?
We have a 47-year-old daughter with a just-settled divorce. She is a teacher, but she’s not working full time. She is asking her parents to co-sign for a home purchase. We are retired and have a paid-for home. What financial tool could we use to protect ourselves from default possibilities?
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Business Insider
Bank of America just launched a zero-down-payment mortgage for first-time homebuyers — here are 9 more lenders with similar programs
Bank of America Mortgage Program—First-Time Buyers Eligible in These Cities
The scheme will target Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
BET
Bank of America Starts No-Down-Payment Home Loans In Black, Latino Communities To Close Homeownership Gap
Bank of America launched a pilot program in several cities to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino neighborhoods obtain mortgage loans without down payments, closing costs or credit score minimums, Bloomberg News reports. The trial program seeks to close the minority homeownership gap by eliminating some of those obstacles,...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Curbed
‘Emotionally Paralyzed’ New York Home Buyers Are Backing Out of Contracts
The Sutton Place one-bedroom was unusually large — really the size of most two-bedrooms — with a 22-foot-long living room and multiple walk-in closets. It was well-priced, too, at $649,000. And just as Brown Harris Stevens listing broker Amelia Gewirtz had expected, it generated a flurry of interest when it came on the market this spring. But five offers and five months later, the apartment has yet to go into contract. “I’ve had three contracts out in the last 45 days, but nothing signed,” Gewirtz laments. “They literally had pen to paper and freaked out at the 11th hour. They couldn’t do it.”
Best Unsecured Personal Loans Of 2022
Student Loan Borrowers Can Get Refunds for Pandemic-Era Loan Payments
Student loan borrowers might be surprised to learn that they can get refunds on student loan payments made during the pandemic-era forbearance. In fact, not only can these borrowers get a refund, but they might want to if those loan amounts would be canceled by President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Ex-stockbroker gets 6 1/2 years for scams
A former stockbroker from Chino Hills was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for a $3.2 million investment scheme that focused on low-income Latino investors. Robert Louis Cirillo, 61, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to repay $3.9 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Sept. 8, 2022: Rates Advance
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates climb. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation.
FOXBusiness
High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says
Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
