Real Estate

Business Insider

PrimeLending mortgage review: A strong choice for renovation loans

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. PrimeLending Mortgages. Minimum Credit Score. 620.
REAL ESTATE
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Curbed

‘Emotionally Paralyzed’ New York Home Buyers Are Backing Out of Contracts

The Sutton Place one-bedroom was unusually large — really the size of most two-bedrooms — with a 22-foot-long living room and multiple walk-in closets. It was well-priced, too, at $649,000. And just as Brown Harris Stevens listing broker Amelia Gewirtz had expected, it generated a flurry of interest when it came on the market this spring. But five offers and five months later, the apartment has yet to go into contract. “I’ve had three contracts out in the last 45 days, but nothing signed,” Gewirtz laments. “They literally had pen to paper and freaked out at the 11th hour. They couldn’t do it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes Advisor

Best Unsecured Personal Loans Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Unsecured personal loans don’t require you to provide collateral, which is something of value lenders can repossess if you default. However, lenders typically charge higher interest rates and have more stringent qualification requirements to compensate for the additional risk.
CREDITS & LOANS
HeySoCal

Ex-stockbroker gets 6 1/2 years for scams

A former stockbroker from Chino Hills was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for a $3.2 million investment scheme that focused on low-income Latino investors. Robert Louis Cirillo, 61, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to repay $3.9 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
CHINO HILLS, CA
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Sept. 8, 2022: Rates Advance

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates climb. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says

Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
