CoinTelegraph

Netflix bans crypto commercials on ad-based streaming service: Report

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly banned cryptocurrency-related commercials on its ad-supported subscription tier, which is scheduled to launch in November months ahead of schedule. Citing local sources, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that Netflix has decided to reject all advertising campaigns related to politics, gambling and cryptocurrency on its...
CNET

Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How

Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
Cult of Mac

Unlock and download internet content with Offcloud

Does the internet feel more like something you’re looking at and not participating in? You can stream content, but you can’t keep it. You can find practically every song ever recorded, but where’s your copy? And, while you can use a fake name, that doesn’t change the data profile third parties can construct from your browsing history.
CNET

Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus

There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
TheWrap

Why Streaming Bundles Are All the Rage – and Which Ones Have the Edge | Charts

Strategic aggregation and consolidation has become the go-to strategy in streaming, analysts tell TheWrap. What is old is new again as the weighty cable bundles that initially drove consumers into the arms of cord-cutting are being carefully repurposed in the streaming era. Entertainment companies are now prioritizing strategic digital bundles and partnerships as they desperately seek to provide consumers with more bang for their buck in the hopes of supersizing subscriber numbers.
Rolling Stone

Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
wegotthiscovered.com

The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts

The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
HackerNoon

Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1

Getting Started with Amazon Interactive Video Service (4-Part Series) It’s becoming impossible to ignore live streaming. There are tons of studies that illustrate its popularity and continued growth, but forget the numbers for just a second and consider how many of us consume news media, and entertainment, and even how some of us workout. We’re becoming more dependent on the internet to deliver us what we want and need, and we want it fast, reliably, and on demand.
coingeek.com

‘Crypto’ commercials banned in Netflix’s planned ads introduction

Leading streaming service Netflix is inching toward a launch of advertisements-based service on the platform after months of dwindling revenue. The ads are expected to make their debut in November for Australian viewers. Details from unnamed insiders confirm that Netflix is in talks with local advertisers ahead of the launch....
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
