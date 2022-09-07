Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Netflix bans crypto commercials on ad-based streaming service: Report
Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly banned cryptocurrency-related commercials on its ad-supported subscription tier, which is scheduled to launch in November months ahead of schedule. Citing local sources, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that Netflix has decided to reject all advertising campaigns related to politics, gambling and cryptocurrency on its...
CNET
Ready to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription? Here's How
Many people this year have decided to leave Netflix. Why? At the start of 2022, the streaming service raised its prices by $1 or $2 a month. Even worse, the company announced it'll start charging users for password sharing, starting in 2023. As streaming competitors like Disney Plus, HBO Max,...
Cult of Mac
Unlock and download internet content with Offcloud
Does the internet feel more like something you’re looking at and not participating in? You can stream content, but you can’t keep it. You can find practically every song ever recorded, but where’s your copy? And, while you can use a fake name, that doesn’t change the data profile third parties can construct from your browsing history.
CNET
Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Exclusive-Fighting to survive, Tencent-backed Indian music app Gaana turns to subscriptions
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tencent-backed Indian music streaming app Gaana has switched to a paid subscription model to try to avoid closing down after failing to secure fresh funds, according to an email from the company to its music partners seen by Reuters.
Why Streaming Bundles Are All the Rage – and Which Ones Have the Edge | Charts
Strategic aggregation and consolidation has become the go-to strategy in streaming, analysts tell TheWrap. What is old is new again as the weighty cable bundles that initially drove consumers into the arms of cord-cutting are being carefully repurposed in the streaming era. Entertainment companies are now prioritizing strategic digital bundles and partnerships as they desperately seek to provide consumers with more bang for their buck in the hopes of supersizing subscriber numbers.
Hulu’s Latest Live TV Promo Saves You $60 for Your First Three Months
If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s latest deal, which gets you three months of Hulu + Live TV for a $60 savings. Regularly $69.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu + Live TV subscription by a whopping $60 and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched just in time for the start of the NFL season and college football, this Hulu promo includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is only available until 11:59pm PST on Oct....
wegotthiscovered.com
The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts
The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1
Getting Started with Amazon Interactive Video Service (4-Part Series) It’s becoming impossible to ignore live streaming. There are tons of studies that illustrate its popularity and continued growth, but forget the numbers for just a second and consider how many of us consume news media, and entertainment, and even how some of us workout. We’re becoming more dependent on the internet to deliver us what we want and need, and we want it fast, reliably, and on demand.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
coingeek.com
‘Crypto’ commercials banned in Netflix’s planned ads introduction
Leading streaming service Netflix is inching toward a launch of advertisements-based service on the platform after months of dwindling revenue. The ads are expected to make their debut in November for Australian viewers. Details from unnamed insiders confirm that Netflix is in talks with local advertisers ahead of the launch....
LOTR: The Rings Of Power Was Getting Review Bombed So Hard Amazon Had To Take Action, Despite Thumbs Up From Critics
While Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is getting positive reviews from critics, some fans are lambasting Amazon with negative reactions, causing the streaming service to step in.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
How secure is your smart TV system? Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku
Your smart TV isn't as secure as your phone, but the data on it isn't as sensitive, either.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
