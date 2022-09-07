Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter
Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving
In Ashlee Vance words, “Elon is the shining example of how Silicon Valley might be able to reinvent itself and be more relevant than chasing quick IPOs and focusing on getting incremental products out.”. Okay, let me ask! What has happened to the Future? I thought we were all...
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
Predict Customer Churn With Machine Learning, Data Science and Survival Analysis
Churn is the process of customers leaving their service provider for a competitor. It can be due to many reasons, such as financial constraints, poor customer experience, or dissatisfaction with the company. Predicting customer churn is important because businesses have limited resources and cannot afford to lose customers if they...
architizer.com
Westmount Building // Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Text description provided by the architects. With the acquisition of a century-old, three-storey brick building in which to house their own studio, Dubbeldam Architecture + Design embarked on a major renovation, providing an opportunity to not only custom design their own workspace but to develop a creative and entrepreneurial community, integrating complementary businesses under the same roof.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
The world is getting exponentially more complex. Here's how we navigate it
Living organisms, our planet and even the entire universe are getting ever more complex with time. "Complex" doesn't just mean "complicated": it means that the parts of a system interact in ways that give rise to properties that can sometimes be quite surprising. Whenever a certain threshold is crossed, a...
The Metaverse and Digital Avatars: Is This the Future of Communication and Branding?
The idea of a digital avatar is pretty popular in various industries. Businesses can benefit by using digital avatars as part of their brand identity.
Nature.com
A study on the influence of service robots' level of anthropomorphism on the willingness of users to follow their recommendations
Service robots are increasingly deployed in various industries including tourism. In spite of extensive research on the user's experience in interaction with these robots, there are yet unanswered questions about the factors that influence user's compliance. Through three online studies, we investigate the effect of the robot anthropomorphism and language style on customers' willingness to follow its recommendations. The mediating role of the perceived mind and persuasiveness in this relationship is also investigated. Study 1 (n"‰="‰89) shows that a service robot with a higher level of anthropomorphic features positively influences the willingness of users to follow its recommendations while language style does not affect compliance. Study 2a (n"‰="‰168) further confirms this finding when we presented participants with a tablet vs. a service robot with an anthropomorphic appearance while communication style does not affect compliance. Finally, Study 2b (n"‰="‰122) supports the indirect effect of anthropomorphism level on the willingness to follow recommendations through perceived mind followed by persuasiveness. The findings provide valuable insight to enhance human"“robot interaction in service settings.
fordauthority.com
Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up
Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
JOBS・
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
architizer.com
Hon Thom Island // 10 Design
Text description provided by the architects. International architecture practice 10 Design (part of Egis group) has revealed the concept design for Sun Group’s Hon Thom Island, an iconic integrated resort and hospitality destination along the vibrant Bai Trao Beach in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Led by Design Partners José Cláudio Silva and Peter Barrett, the contemporary hospitality destination will boast stunning vistas of the coast and the natural mountain ridge of Hon Thom Island.
architizer.com
In S&N Resort // penda architecture & design
Text description provided by the architects. SiteLocated in West Dharma Village, Fangshan District, Beijing, In S&N Resort is favorably sited amidst mountains and trees. Legend has it that the twenty-eighth generation of Bodhidharma disciples of Shaolin Temple in Songshan traveled across the world. When passing through the Baihuashan area, they built temples, spread Buddhism, did good deeds, and cured illness of local people under the protection of Bodhidharma.
Making Homes Safer Through Technology Is Becoming A Reality
Did you remember to test and change your smoke alarm battery this month? How about last month? Last quarter? Have a problem with your home's security camera connecting to WiFI?. We all have such safety-oriented technologies spread throughout our homes and properties, but what if these products were all concentrated...
CNET
IronOx Shows Us the Farm of the Near Future, Staffed by Robots
Agriculture hasn't fundamentally changed since World War II, when the era of huge scale and vast plenty began. But today's awareness of greenhouse gases, water conservation and food safety and stability call for a rethink. Silicon Valley startup IronOx suggests moving crops indoors, tending them with robots and doing so under the watchful eyes of smart cameras to grow more and better with less worry that the food sustaining us is also slowly killing us.
Alpha Generation Is One World Consumption
The time is now to generate a valid presence in the minds of your future consumer.
Comments / 0