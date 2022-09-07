Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
China central bank to cut FX reserve ratio to help limit yuan weakness
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing the yuan's recent depreciation.
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish with first back-to-back gains in 2 weeks as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday with their first back-to-back gains in two weeks, as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank is determined to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 26.31 points, or 0.7%, to finish at 4,006.18.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Stock Market Today - 9/6: Stocks End Lower, Dollar Gains As Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens: Fed In Focus
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, while the dollar traded past its highest levels in two decades on foreign exchange markets, as investors eased out of risk markets amid concerns over Europe's escalating energy crisis and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Russia's decision to halt the flow of natural gas to Europe from...
investing.com
European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump
(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
investing.com
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
Lagarde comments at ECB press conference
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession.
investing.com
ECB must keep on raising rates to fight inflation, policymakers say
(Reuters) -The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates, prioritising its fight over painfully high inflation, even if that comes at a cost to growth, European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday. The ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday just weeks after a 50...
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
BBC
Bank of England delays interest rate decision after Queen's death
The Bank of England has postponed a key decision on interest rates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It said that "in light of the period of national mourning", the Monetary Policy Committee's decision would now be announced at midday on 22 September. It follows moves by several public...
msn.com
U.S. stock futures tick lower on report Fed headed for 75 basis point hike
U.S. stock futures slipped back into negative territory Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior Fed officials,...
investing.com
Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.547% after the Institute...
CNBC
European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%
European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
investing.com
Banks Split on Size of Next ECB Hike With Jumbo Step One Option
(Bloomberg) -- Economists are torn over whether the European Central Bank will raise rates by another three quarters of a point at its next meeting in October to get a handle on record inflation as the economic outlook clouds. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) GS, Nordea, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY)...
Friday's Market Minute: The ECB Joins The Fed In Drawing A Hard Line Against Inflation
The stock market is being hit by several crosscurrents in early September, some positive and some negative. Oil prices have fallen, which should support the notion that headline inflation may be peaking, yet the Fed is determined to tighten financial conditions to ensure inflation remains subdued. There is still good reason to be concerned about a recession. The yield curve remains inverted, GDP contracted for two consecutive quarters, and industrial metals have fallen, highlighting concerns about global demand. Despite tight supplies, the commodity markets are suggesting fears of continued economic slowdown across the globe.
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets over expected interest rate increases. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in afternoon trading to 28,242.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,894.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.6% to 19,339.03, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.8% to 3,261.34. Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. “Ongoing recovery in the risk environment could provide a positive backdrop for the Asia session to end the week, although Chinese equities still seem to be finding some difficulty in tapping on the improved...
investing.com
ECB Hikes Interest Rates By 0.75%
EUR/JPY - Technical View. How will the Euro react to the ECB’s rate decision? The EUR/JPY has been seeing a longer-term bullish price trend, which the Japanese Yen's weakening has triggered. Since the start of the month, the price has increased by 3% but lost momentum slightly while traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to confirm its decision on the latest monetary policy increase.
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
