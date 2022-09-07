The stock market is being hit by several crosscurrents in early September, some positive and some negative. Oil prices have fallen, which should support the notion that headline inflation may be peaking, yet the Fed is determined to tighten financial conditions to ensure inflation remains subdued. There is still good reason to be concerned about a recession. The yield curve remains inverted, GDP contracted for two consecutive quarters, and industrial metals have fallen, highlighting concerns about global demand. Despite tight supplies, the commodity markets are suggesting fears of continued economic slowdown across the globe.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO