Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Post and Courier
Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.
Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month. From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Aiken's Makin' kicks off in downtown Aiken Friday
The 46th annual Aiken's Makin' festival returned to downtown Aiken on Friday as people from throughout the CSRA flocked to the annual festival. The two-day event, which takes up several blocks of Park Avenue, has over 170 craft vendors and 18 food vendors for attendees to browse. Christine Harmon, with C&C Wood Toys, said they have have been coming to Aiken for at least 10 years.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
kool1027.com
Guided Conversation With Nnenna Freelon in Camden on Saturday
GRAMMY® nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a compelling and captivating live performer. Nnenna is also a wife, mother, and sister who has experienced life’s amazing gifts, and also its heartbreak. In this guided conversation on Saturday September 10th at 4pm with Rosalyn Smith-Stover, executive director of the Family Resource Center and founder of Act Up Drama in Camden, Nnena will discuss how the loss of her soulmate and husband, renowned architect Phil Freelon, and her sister Debbie have reshaped her way of being in the world. Nnenna has felt the need to find her “voice” once more, through the lens of grief and loss. Her 2021 recording “Time Traveler” (her first studio recording in nearly ten years) is a reflection of this new territory, an intimate expression of her love for Phil and their 40 year journey and a universal love letter to all who’ve lost someone dear. Guests may get to hear renditions from this new album, as well as ask questions during and following the conversation.
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
Discount tickets for South Carolina State Fair on sale now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets. Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now […]
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
Irmo residents want clarification on busking
IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
The Post and Courier
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Peachtree Rock
“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
The Post and Courier
Aiken Senior Life Services to offer free shuttle on Saturdays
Aiken Senior Life Services is teaming up with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments to test a free rideshare program on Saturdays. The pilot program, offering free rides between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., will kick off Saturday, Sept. 17. The Saturday Shuttle aims to help senior citizens with free...
The Post and Courier
Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing
In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
coladaily.com
City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus
The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
The Post and Courier
Stratford no match for state powerhouse Dutch Fork
GOOSE CREEK — Say what you want about Stratford High School’s record in non-region play, but this much is certain: The Knights are not ducking anybody, including the top program in the state, Dutch Fork High School. The Silver Foxes rolled into Ray Stackley Field ranked No. 1...
