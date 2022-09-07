ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney's Light up the Night kicking off 9th year of event

KEARNEY, NEB. — Millions of Americans are affected by mental illness with one in five adults experiencing it each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Annual Light Up the Night 5K Run/Walk is bringing attention to the issue for a ninth year. The event takes...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair to evaluate outdoor concert venue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair ended with strong attendance but one area the fair staff plans to evaluate is the outdoor concert venue. Concerts this year were held on the east side of the grounds. "It's challenging but yes, we need to improve the surface both...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Local beauty services increase in business despite inflation

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Business for central Nebraska beauty salons is trending upward. Some business owners are seeing more customers but also a jump of 20% in product sales. “We’re kind of like a bartender, people want to come in and talk about their lives," said Jeanne Wagner, owner and stylist of Rejuvenation Salon in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Zeke

KEARNEY, Neb. — Zeke is the Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. The shelter said this pit bull terrier was brought to them as a very bad neglect case so adjusting to a new home will be a big deal for Zeke. They said he has a...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Go Red for Women set to kick off in Kearney

KEARNEY, NEB. — One in every five women will die from heart disease, according to the CDC. Go Red for Women, brought to you by the American Heart Association, is once again happening in Kearney Thursday, focusing on the health disparities between women and men. Kearney Regional Cardiologist Dr....
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Construction on Kearney overpass to continue until the end of the year

KEARNEY, Neb. — The overpass on Second Avenue in Kearney was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of September, but now, there is a good chance it will not be completed until December. They’re replacing the expansion joints on the bridge, which allow the bridge to move...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

United Airlines to reinstate Kearney flights booked Nov. 1 and beyond

KEARNEY, Neb. — Flights from the Kearney Regional Airport are being canceled, but the City of Kearney says it is not permanent. The city says that due to the switch from Skywest to Denver Air Connection, travelers received notification that their Denver flights were canceled starting Nov. 1. According...
KEARNEY, NE

