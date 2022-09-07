Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days supports schools, small businesses that it takes to put on farm show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — It's been called the world's fair of irrigated agriculture. Husker Harvest Days has an impact in the millions and the show has a big impact on small businesses and local schools. "All right, pass it along.”. As volunteers pass stuff down the line to stock...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
News Channel Nebraska
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first class postage – postal speak for Potentially Important – from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between the bills and the junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially exciting news indeed: I’d overpaid a credit card balance,...
NebraskaTV
Kearney's Light up the Night kicking off 9th year of event
KEARNEY, NEB. — Millions of Americans are affected by mental illness with one in five adults experiencing it each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Annual Light Up the Night 5K Run/Walk is bringing attention to the issue for a ninth year. The event takes...
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
NebraskaTV
State Fair to evaluate outdoor concert venue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair ended with strong attendance but one area the fair staff plans to evaluate is the outdoor concert venue. Concerts this year were held on the east side of the grounds. "It's challenging but yes, we need to improve the surface both...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
REI Co-op to open its first Nebraska location on Friday with 3-day celebration, what do you recommend to buy?
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23. To celebrate, the outdoor retailer invites the community to join a three-day celebration, which will run through Sept. 25 at the new Nebraska Crossing store, 21201 Nebraska Crossing Drive, just off Interstate 80, Exit 432.
NebraskaTV
Local beauty services increase in business despite inflation
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Business for central Nebraska beauty salons is trending upward. Some business owners are seeing more customers but also a jump of 20% in product sales. “We’re kind of like a bartender, people want to come in and talk about their lives," said Jeanne Wagner, owner and stylist of Rejuvenation Salon in Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Zeke
KEARNEY, Neb. — Zeke is the Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. The shelter said this pit bull terrier was brought to them as a very bad neglect case so adjusting to a new home will be a big deal for Zeke. They said he has a...
NebraskaTV
Go Red for Women set to kick off in Kearney
KEARNEY, NEB. — One in every five women will die from heart disease, according to the CDC. Go Red for Women, brought to you by the American Heart Association, is once again happening in Kearney Thursday, focusing on the health disparities between women and men. Kearney Regional Cardiologist Dr....
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
NebraskaTV
Construction on Kearney overpass to continue until the end of the year
KEARNEY, Neb. — The overpass on Second Avenue in Kearney was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of September, but now, there is a good chance it will not be completed until December. They’re replacing the expansion joints on the bridge, which allow the bridge to move...
NebraskaTV
United Airlines to reinstate Kearney flights booked Nov. 1 and beyond
KEARNEY, Neb. — Flights from the Kearney Regional Airport are being canceled, but the City of Kearney says it is not permanent. The city says that due to the switch from Skywest to Denver Air Connection, travelers received notification that their Denver flights were canceled starting Nov. 1. According...
