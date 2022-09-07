ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Many Americans have happily ditched 9-to-5 office jobs. A recession could force others to join them — and change ideas of work forever.

Millions of Americans are starting businesses, freelancing, or working less. Despite the challenges, many are motivated to seek autonomy and flexibility. If a recession causes more people to join them, some could find themselves better off. Americans have embraced the return to normal — traveling, eating out, and seeing movies....
The Detroit Free Press

Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees

The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
The Associated Press

Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade. “It’s not a hard sell at all. A lot of people want this,” said Francois Rebello, a former national assembly member in Quebec and a consultant on the project. Hundreds of travelers would ride a privately operated, overnight train each day if obstacles can be overcome to make the service a reality in coming years, according to a ridership study. It wouldn’t be a high-speed affair. Promoters envision a different experience — a relaxed ride with a meal and sleep before arriving bright-eyed at the destination. The 14-hour ride would travel through Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Quebec.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

Approximately 12 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030,  a growth rate of nearly 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment growth will be led by new jobs in health, computer, and math-related occupations, industries with projected growth rates that far exceed this average.  While some industries and sectors […]
CNN

Employers need workers. That's good news for these people

With nearly two job openings available for every job seeker, the shortage of workers in the United States has many employers over a barrel in the fight to acquire and retain talent. But for candidates who are typically overlooked by hiring managers, the labor shortage offers an opportunity.
