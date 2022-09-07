Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Meta to show off high-end Quest headset on October 11
Meta has announced the date for its annual AR and VR conference for 2022. Starting on October 11, Meta Connect will showcase the company’s progress toward the metaverse. The keynote event will be broadcast on October 11 at 1 pm ET, and Meta says it’s a “can’t-miss” event. Will this be when Meta unveils “Project Cambria,” the high-end virtual reality headset it’s been working on? It’s a perfect time, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing the headset for months.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Is Elon Musk Buying 'Fortnite'? The Rumor Explained
Some memes never die, some stay far past their welcome, and some memes are just white noise about Elon Musk (and Fortnite). In case you're out of the loop, Elon Musk is estimated to be the richest man in the world by Bloomberg. His business ventures include Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. Though Musk's car company would invite comparisons to Nikola Tesla, a more apt comparison for Musk as a businessman and venture capitalist would be Thomas Edison considering Musk's practice of buying out smaller startups, such as Tesla, and then appointing himself as CEO.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between
My grandmother's death is not an opportunity to deliver your sales pitch.
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts
On Tuesday (Sep.6), PlayStation announced via its blog about recent efforts the company has made to improve diversity in the gaming world. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Gravity Game Link Announces Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global Launch
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Gravity Game Link is excited to announce the official Global Launch of the first play-to-earn game in the Ragnarok Online IP, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005001/en/ Gravity Game Link announces the official Global Launch of Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Street Fighter Free Online
Best sites to watch The Street Fighter - Last updated on Sep 09, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,FlixFling DIRECTV Microsoft Store Apple iTunes. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,FlixFling DIRECTV Microsoft Store Apple iTunes. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel. Read more to see...
POLITICO
The metaverse that's already here
The “industrial metaverse,” a term companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Siemens use to describe VR and other augmented reality in manufacturing, is arguably outpacing its more hyped, social-and-games counterpart. Nvidia, one of the leading graphics companies in the world, is building a virtual “Omniverse” to allow companies to...
dotesports.com
Ninja struggles to keep up with chats during multi-platform stream experiment
Ninja was available for viewers across six different platforms today for the first time, and while the multi-platform experience might have increased his overall view count, the popular streaming star didn’t take one thing into account—reading chat. While he seemed to have chats up for four platforms he...
Ninja reveals reason for sudden hiatus as he announces return to streaming
NINJA, the world’s most popular streamer with over 18million followers on Twitch, is back after around a week’s break . The world famous Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, deleted pictures from his social media last week after having a meltdown on stream. After the event, he...
Comments / 0