Seattle, WA

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Associated Press

Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals series

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all WNBA playoffs game on Thursday night. “Some games like tonight we get to feeling good, and the basket looks a little bigger. Tonight we just made shots,” Williams said. “Whatever team comes out and puts the ball in the basket is going to win.” It’s the second consecutive playoff series for each team that has gone the distance. Both Chicago and Connecticut had to go on the road in the third game of their opening-round series and win to reach the semifinals because of the new playoff format that saw the higher seeded team host the first two games of that best-of-three set.
BASKETBALL
Golf Digest

Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week

On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
960 The Ref

Sue Bird plays final WNBA game

SEATTLE — Sue Bird said her goodbyes to fans Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The 97-92 loss marked the end of the 41-year-old guard’s legendary two-decade career in Seattle. She wrapped up the night with eight points and eight assists.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

