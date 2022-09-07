ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

September 2022 Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
The Associated Press

Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime to Retire from Great American Insurance Group

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime, will retire on September 16, after a distinguished career with Great American Insurance Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005846/en/ Frank J. Scheckton, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)
HackerNoon

The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing

In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: Life/Annuity and Health Reinsurers Remain Well Capitalized Despite Elevated Mortality

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Companies within the global life/annuity and health reinsurance segments are adopting different approaches as they react to elevated mortality trends that have negatively impacted earnings. However, according to a newAM Best report, these reinsurers have remained well capitalized throughout the pandemic. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Life/Annuity...
InsuranceNewsNet

Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
InsuranceNewsNet

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement, Meeting Dates and Updated Transaction Information for the Proposed Business Combination with FOXO Technologies, Inc.

Houston, TX , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (“DWIN”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and. FOXO Technologies, Inc. (“FOXO”), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, announced that DWIN’s registration statement on...
InsuranceNewsNet

Is your home insurance company solvent?

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Last week the Wall Street Journal had an article about how the fifth home insurance company in the state of. was about to cease doing business. This is the fifth company in 2022. While you may say I don't live in. Florida. , making sure your home...
InsuranceNewsNet

New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Paradigm Group, LLC (“New Paradigm”), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member. no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder. Bradley Meier. remains...
InsuranceNewsNet

Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2022 -- Heart Disease Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Heart Disease Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Risk Management Research from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (Understanding of Macro Factors That Affect Yield of Government Bonds): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Government bonds are one of the safest and most attractive instruments in the investment portfolio for private investors and investment funds.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Allianz, AIG: Specialty Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Specialty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealthcare,
