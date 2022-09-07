Read full article on original website
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole. Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
