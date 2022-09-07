Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo
With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo School District eyeing altering start time to address bus driver shortages
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is proposing to alter school start times to adjust for a school bus driver shortage. But this plan is not sitting well with the city’s teachers union. “We're very optimistic. We're very hopeful,” remarked Dr. Tonja Williams, superintendent, Buffalo...
Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with 1st franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
Tim Hortons First Drive-Thru Only Location Coming to WNY
We're less than two weeks away from the official start of fall, which will be on September 22nd. If you ask most people, however, fall is already here and pumpkin spice everything is back in stores and restaurants. Tim Hortons is basically an institution in Western New York by now,...
New affordable housing complex on Buffalo's east side bringing light
A community leader is doing his part to help people in need find places to live. Pastor Dwayne Jones opened a multi-million-dollar apartment complex earlier this summer.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 for information on murder of toddler in 2011
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a cold case murder. Jahaira Taylor was 20 months old when she was killed on Clinton Street in the City of Buffalo on June 1, 2011. No additional details have been released about her death.
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, 3 are in Buffalo
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 9 - September 11
The first week of school is officially over, but you can still keep the summer fun going. There are plenty of events to keep you and the family busy this weekend in Western New York.
Buffalo teen earns her ‘dream to dance'
A ‘dream to dance’ — a Buffalo teen has been selected to dance at one of the nation's premier dance companies, — the Atlanta Ballet.
How Much Do First Dates Cost In Buffalo, New York?
Even though summer is coming to an end in the 716 and chillier weather is on the way, that doesn't mean the dating scene in western New York is going to cool off anytime soon. One of the great things about living in the 716 is that there are all types of great stops to go on a date. Whether is a nice restaurant downtown near Chippewa Street, or one of the many museums, there's no shortage of locations to hang out with someone nice to have a good time.
Planning healthy dinners during the school year
Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus' Director of Health and Well-Being, Beth Machnica, joined us on Wake Up!
BPS proposes three different start times in effort to solve transportation woes
A proposal is on the table to have 3 different start times for classes at Buffalo Public Schools instead of the current 2. The proposal is getting support from one parent group, but one other group may have the final say.
Casino Card Dealer, Accomplices Charged for Gaming Fraud in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – the Erie County District Attorney’s office is investigating allegations against a trio...
wutv29.com
Retired Buffalo teacher returns to teach amidst teacher shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- School districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages as the new school year kicks off. Buffalo Public Schools has about 130 openings for teachers and staff, and now the district calling on retired teachers to consider coming back as substitutes to ease some of the burden. “I...
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
Blackjack dealer, 2 players arraigned for gaming fraud at Buffalo casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former blackjack dealer and two others were arraigned on gaming fraud chargers in Buffalo City Court on Thursday. Emily M. Torres, 20, of Lackawanna and Mark M. Watson, Jr., 28, of Buffalo were arraigned in court on one count of gaming fraud in the first degree.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
