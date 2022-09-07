ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo

With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
2 On Your Side

Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
Charities
96.1 The Breeze

How Much Do First Dates Cost In Buffalo, New York?

Even though summer is coming to an end in the 716 and chillier weather is on the way, that doesn't mean the dating scene in western New York is going to cool off anytime soon. One of the great things about living in the 716 is that there are all types of great stops to go on a date. Whether is a nice restaurant downtown near Chippewa Street, or one of the many museums, there's no shortage of locations to hang out with someone nice to have a good time.
wutv29.com

Retired Buffalo teacher returns to teach amidst teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- School districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages as the new school year kicks off. Buffalo Public Schools has about 130 openings for teachers and staff, and now the district calling on retired teachers to consider coming back as substitutes to ease some of the burden. “I...
