Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
In June, Trump's lawyer wouldn't let DOJ and FBI agents search boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room. The DOJ said 76 classified documents were found in that room during the raid two months later. The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter," the DOJ wrote in...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, has been moved from a Minnesota state prison — where he was often held in solitary confinement — to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken...
Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents
A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
U.S. judge denies Oath Keepers founder bid to delay Jan. 6 trial, fire lawyers
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' request to postpone his upcoming Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial, and ruled he cannot fire his lawyers and replace them just three weeks before the case is set to begin.
Pay up or go to jail for contempt is worst case scenario for Amos Miller on Sept 26
Since it began almost six years ago, the definitive court hearing always seems to be about one month away. The United States v Miller’s Organic Farm and Amos Miller’s next such hearing is set for September 26. At this one, Amos Miller of Bird-in-Hand, PA must have his $305,000 fine paid up or he risks going to jail.
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty
The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
People Age Out of Crime. Prison Sentences Should Reflect That
People age out of crime. Prison sentences should reflect that.
R. Kelly Prison Account Will Be Used to Pay Victim Restitution, Judge Rules
R. Kelly is currently on trial in Chicago and New York, and on Friday (September 9), a New York federal judge ruled the prosecution team can seize some of the money held in Kelly’s inmate commissary account to pay court fines and victim restitution, as Billboard and Rolling Stone report.
Reviving 1975 Lawsuit, ACLU Asks Federal Judge to Halt ‘Deplorable and Barbaric’ Conditions in Los Angeles Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to stop a “crisis” inside Los Angeles jails, in which inmates are chained to benches or chairs for several days, left to defecate in garbage cans and given “untimely or no access to medical and mental health care.”
