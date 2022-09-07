ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Government
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: Judge vows to stop courtroom ‘carnival’ in fiery hearing as legal heir tries to subpoena agents

A South Carolina judge said he wants to stop the “carnival-type atmosphere” surrounding Alex Murdaugh in a fiery court hearing where the embattled legal scion’s attorneys tried to subpoena law enforcement agents to testify. Mr Murdaugh appeared in court in Walterboro on Monday morning for a heated hearing in the double murder case of his wife and son.The 54-year-old is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh at the family’s hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.The double slaying lies at the centre of a sprawling web of alleged criminality involving the powerful...
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ammon Bundy
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate

The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Hearing#Politics Courts#Politics State#St Luke S Health System#The Idaho Capital Sun
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy