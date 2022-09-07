Read full article on original website
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Watch Dana Bash press GOP candidate: Was Biden legitimately elected?
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asks Republican Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley whether she accepts that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
After Sarah Palin's election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked-choice voting 'a scam'
WASHINGTON — After Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sought to discredit the voting system Alaskans chose to implement in their state. Cotton tweeted that Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system "is a scam to rig elections," casting doubt on the...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
NBC News
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
Trump demands Republicans get rid of Mitch McConnell 'immediately' as their Senate leader, calls him a 'pawn for the Democrats' and mocks his 'lovely' wife Elaine Chao after he criticized his MAGA candidates
Donald Trump demanded that Republicans replace Mitch McConnell as their Senate leader in a brutal statement where he attacked the Kentucky senator and his wife, former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao. The former president accused McConnell of being a 'pawn' for Democrats and said his inaction is causing moves in Congress...
thecentersquare.com
Spokane judge nominated by Biden for federal post
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has nominated Spokane Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren to fill the role of U.S. District Court judge in the Eastern District of Washington. Bjelkengren, 46, was recommended for the post by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, who said the judge exemplifies diversity...
Liz Cheney is the leader of the anti-Trump Republican resistance – where does it go now?
The January 6 co-chair has been anointed the valiant leader of the Never Trump movement. But does that make her a general without an army?
GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley declines to acknowledge Biden legitimately elected
Smiley, a former nurse who is challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, steered around the question during an interview on CNN's State of the Union.
Trump-backed Republican launches false attack on Fox News — but Liz Cheney fires back with receipts
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Liz...
U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denies feud with McConnell
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Republican campaign chief denied on Tuesday that he is at odds with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the quality of party candidates in key swing states that could determine whether Republicans win control of the congressional chamber in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Zinke still pegged as winner, but analysts see ‘vulnerabilities’
Just a couple of days after another federal probe made another dent in the record of former U.S. Navy Seal Ryan Zinke, the national prognosticators still had him pegged as the easy victor in Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives race. Political analysts say scandals, which have clouded Zinke’s public persona even before Outside Magazine published […] The post Zinke still pegged as winner, but analysts see ‘vulnerabilities’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
