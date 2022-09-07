Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO