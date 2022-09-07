ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease

Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restless#Linus Regimen#General Health
KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
shefinds

This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer

Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

11 Red Flags of Functional Depression

Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy