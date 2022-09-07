ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KELOLAND TV

High fire danger today; Much cooler weather tomorrow

One more hot day is ahead for KELOLAND as a cold front begins to move into the region today. Red Flag Warnings have been posted for a large areas of KELOLAND due to the high fire danger. The heat from the past few days is contributing to the drying trend....
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Checking on drought conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain in KELOLAND is a welcome sight after this latest hot spell. But the rain hasn’t been enough to stop the expanding drought conditions across growing areas of KELOLAND. Some welcome showers have been dotting the region with the passage of this...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Radar
KELOLAND TV

Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News obtains Governor’s state plane travels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night KELOLAND News told you how Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Now we are taking a look at flight records for the governor and her predecessor. KELOLAND News submitted a public records request one week ago Wednesday...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KELOLAND TV

Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘No update’ from AG on Noem plane complaint

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On August 22, 2022, the South Dakota Government Accountability Board (GAB) said they intended to refer a complaint about Governor Kristi Noem’s use of state planes to fly to political events to the Attorney General’s office for further investigation. Two days later, on...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem comment on GAB documents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public and they’re giving us a better idea of what happened behind the scenes. The question at the center of this case is whether Noem acted inappropriately...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Vargo recuses himself from state plane complaint

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota state’s attorney has agreed to oversee the investigation in to Governor Kristi Noem’s possible misuse of state airplanes. The Government Accountability Board referred Complaint No. 2021-04 to the Office of Attorney General in August. The complaint alleges Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Avera and Wellmark offer new Medicare Advantage plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly time for the annual open enrollment period for many health plans. This fall, senior South Dakotans who qualify for Medicare will now have a new option to choose from for a Medicare advantage plan thanks to a new local partnership. “Medicare...
HEALTH SERVICES
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s attorney asked for appraiser complaint to be dismissed

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Partially redacted documents have been released by the South Dakota Government Accountability Board regarding a complaint filed against Governor Kristi Noem. Why the documents were posted on the state boards and commissions site wasn’t clear. The complaint was initially sent by now impeached Attorney...
POLITICS

