Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Relive the moments you can't remember and the times you won't forget at Homework Gallery's latest art exhibition, "Salad Days." The exhibit explores the idea of youth, a period often recognized as a time of carefree innocence, new beginnings, and endless possibilities. The showcase aims to take visitors back to the time just before the world stood still, a period that in a post-pandemic world can often be considered "carefree." Visitors will view works from rising artists Thomas Bils, Beth Rhodes, Dylan Matamoros, and Muu Blanco. 6 p.m. Friday through September 23, at the Knoxon, 7411 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; homework.gallery. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
RELATED PEOPLE
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Breweries in Miami
When the craft beer craze officially took hold of Miami, beer lovers were ecstatic. Finally, we had more than one bar serving up good suds to swig down on a hot afternoon, after a long day at work, or with our friends. While the number of options has grown exponentially...
Miami New Times
Virgin Voyages Collaborates With Miami's Best Restaurants, Purveyors for Its Ships
Miamians who traverse the MacArthur Causeway are likely familiar with Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady — the striking grey and red ship that cruises from Port Everglades weekly. The ship, which had a delayed launch due to the pandemic, has been sailing for the better part of a year now, with its sister ship, the Valiant Lady, spending summers in the Mediterranean and winters in Miami.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldairlinenews.com
Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood
Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
techaiapp.com
Top Luxurious High-Rise Buildings on South of Fifth
Located at the southernmost tip of Miami Beach, South of Fifth is renowned as an exclusive tropical paradise, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Government Cut. Affectionately known as SoFi, it is home to the crème de la crème offering some of the best views in Miami.
Major Food Group’s Contessa Brand Looks to Be Headed to the Design District
A plan review appears to show the major Boston destination gearing up for a trip south
Royals in town: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry visits to Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, immediately became king. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
bocamag.com
The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat
This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Comments / 0