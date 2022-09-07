Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Kane Brown Brings ‘Grand’ to MTV VMAs Stage in Historic Performance [Watch]
Kane Brown made history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards as the first male country artist to perform during the show. His outdoor performance on the Toyota Stage in New Jersey was a part of a big night of awards on Sunday, August 28. The country singer brought his...
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler’s Net Worth Eclipses the Millions He Says He Spent on Cocaine
Despite spending millions on drugs, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is still rolling in dough.
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Judging by Joe Perry’s Net Worth, You’d Never Know the Aerosmith Guitarist Once Had to Sell His Guitar for Money
Here's Joe Perry's net worth and the story behind the 1959 Gibson Les Paul the Aerosmith guitarist sold when he was hard up for cash.
See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’
LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Led Zeppelin Received the Biggest Advance Ever Given to a Rock Group by Atlantic in 1968
Led Zeppelin received a huge advance from Atlantic Records for their first album
The Best Of Roxy Music: a storied career laid out in reverse
Issued for the first time on vinyl because of the band’s reunion, this compilation’s chief merit is its inclusivity. Unlike its gold-disc-sleeved predecessor, The Best Of is a straightforward singles collection (no Mother Of Pearl, In Every Dream Home A Heartache or Song For Europe here), with only Remake/Remodel there to represent Roxy Music’s long-distant debut album.
Eric Clapton Tried to Get Ozzy to Change New Song Lyric About Not Believing in Jesus
Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
Monarch Review: Fox's Country Music Drama Is TV's Equivalent of a Cover Band
A good cover band — OK, I'm not sure "good" is the word that should be used here — provides comfort because of one major thing: there's absolutely nothing unexpected about it! It is pretty much the most risk-averse artistic endeavor one can partake in. If you, god forbid, spend money to go see a cover band, you know you're paying for a dollar-store version of an act you actually like at a fraction of the cost of the original, but you also know you're getting all of the familiar hits you can hum the lyrics and rhythms to. Fox's big country music drama Monarch, premiering Sunday, Sept. 11 after the network's NFL double header, is the television equivalent of a cover band, a series that forgoes creativity in favor of hitting the same beats of several shows you already know (and maybe even love). And like a good cover band, the end result is, ultimately, that you'd rather be watching the original.
From David Bowie to Taylor Swift: The 7 Best Songs Recorded at Electric Lady Studios
By the 1960s, Greenwich Village had become the heart of the bohemian counterculture. Although Jimi Hendrix had been living and creating in Jazz-steeped Harlem, he knew that “The Village” was quickly becoming the place to be: enter Electric Lady Studios. Hendrix commissioned the studio in 1970 on a...
Queen’s Roger Taylor Reveals ‘The Outsider Tour Live’ Album
Roger Taylor has revealed the release of The Outsider Tour Live, a 22-song LP of tracks recorded during the Queen drummer’s most recent tour supporting the release of his 2021 solo album Outsider, due out Sept. 30. The concerts, which took place in the U.K. in October 2021, were...
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
[WATCH] Latto Performs ‘Stepper’ for Vevo LIFT Series
The first performance in Latto’s LIFT series, “Stepper,” from her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777, released in March of this year via RCA Records, has been made available on Vevo, the largest music video network in the world. Latto previously collaborated with Vevo for Ctrl performances of...
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
