ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Vibe

See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Louder

The Best Of Roxy Music: a storied career laid out in reverse

Issued for the first time on vinyl because of the band’s reunion, this compilation’s chief merit is its inclusivity. Unlike its gold-disc-sleeved predecessor, The Best Of is a straightforward singles collection (no Mother Of Pearl, In Every Dream Home A Heartache or Song For Europe here), with only Remake/Remodel there to represent Roxy Music’s long-distant debut album.
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

Monarch Review: Fox's Country Music Drama Is TV's Equivalent of a Cover Band

A good cover band — OK, I'm not sure "good" is the word that should be used here — provides comfort because of one major thing: there's absolutely nothing unexpected about it! It is pretty much the most risk-averse artistic endeavor one can partake in. If you, god forbid, spend money to go see a cover band, you know you're paying for a dollar-store version of an act you actually like at a fraction of the cost of the original, but you also know you're getting all of the familiar hits you can hum the lyrics and rhythms to. Fox's big country music drama Monarch, premiering Sunday, Sept. 11 after the network's NFL double header, is the television equivalent of a cover band, a series that forgoes creativity in favor of hitting the same beats of several shows you already know (and maybe even love). And like a good cover band, the end result is, ultimately, that you'd rather be watching the original.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fox Theatre#Jets#Grammy Awards#Conventions#Fillmore Detroit
American Songwriter

Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding

Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Latto Performs ‘Stepper’ for Vevo LIFT Series

The first performance in Latto’s LIFT series, “Stepper,” from her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777, released in March of this year via RCA Records, has been made available on Vevo, the largest music video network in the world. Latto previously collaborated with Vevo for Ctrl performances of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy