ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dave Matthews Band coming to Target Center in November

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKdNX_0hlNjrKs00

Video is from a CBS News report in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attention jam band enthusiasts: the Dave Matthews Band's tour is coming to Minneapolis this fall.

The Dave Matthews Band will headline Target Center on Nov. 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 23.

As part of the band's fall tour, the band says it will fund the planting of 1 million trees. The band has already funded the planting of 2 million trees.

Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

9/11 National Day of Service

Minneapolis will be one of 11 cities taking part in the federally designated 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance with a meal packing event benefiting Second Harvest Heartland on Monday, September 12th at the Minneapolis Convention Center.Click here or click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night.  Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business

MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hutchinson's running star Isabelle Schmitz hopes for back-to-back championships

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- "It has always been a dream for me since I was in middle school."In her last race as a sophomore, Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz overcame a lot."There were some times when we were a little worried, like, how state was going to actually go. But, in the end she kinda pulled through and she's a super motivated person," coach Mike Reponen said.The entire season, Schmitz had been running on a partially torn patellar tendon in her right knee."It just took a lot of mental strength and a lot of that focus to be able to put that on...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Beloved sci-fi bookstore, established in '70s, reopens after burning down during unrest

MINNEAPOLIS -- A beloved book business that burned during the 2020 riots is finally turning a new page. Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction Bookstore opened with regular hours Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.  The store near 28th and Chicago in Minneapolis had been there since the '80s. Rioters burned it down in May 2020. Don Blyly, who started the business in the '70s, couldn't salvage anything."As soon as I opened the door, this wall of black air hit me in the face, and I couldn't even breathe until I got the door shut again," he said.Steve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Friday cooldown with showers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers and storms have been mainly north and northwest of the metro area Friday morning.Overnight, there were some storms with several reports of hail. By mid-morning, showers will be more likely in the metro, along with some rumbles of thunder as well. Temps will fall into the 60s later today. MORE: Twin Cities Area RadarThe weekend looks dry for the metro and most of the state. There could be a few showers to the southeast into Sunday. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Center#The Band#Jam Band#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Studio Albums#Cbs News#The Dave Matthews Band
CBS Minnesota

Adrian Peterson set to box Le'Veon Bell, wants to play again

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adrian Peterson still wants to play in the NFL after he fights Le'Veon Bell in the boxing ring.A four-time All-Pro running back, Peterson is taking on the two-time All-Pro back Bell on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It'll be the first boxing match for the former NFL stars.The 37-year-old Peterson played for Tennessee and Seattle last season while Bell spent time with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Peterson is fifth on the all-time list with 14,918 yards rushing and fourth with 120 touchdowns rushing."Still chasing that championship, and you only get the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Commissioner to businesses serving as crime hot spots: "Do something better"

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander's one-month anniversary on the job was perhaps the deadliest day he's seen so far. Gunmen shot nine people in the span of just five hours. Two of those people died, including a 16-year-old. On Friday, Alexander spoke with WCCO on the issue.  "We have some serious issues in our community, particularly with young people and violence," he said. "I happened to be in the (Police) Homicide Department earlier today and let me tell you – those guys are all over it, but you know, the cases keep coming."On Friday morning, community activists rallied...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on St. Paul's east sideThey are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hiawatha Golf Course's controversial redevelopment plan approved

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board voted Wednesday night to move forward with a controversial plan to revamp a golf course near Lake Hiawatha. For years, the board has been looking at a plan to revamp the area due to environmental concerns caused by flooding, garbage and other issues some residents have complained about in the area. In a 6-3 vote, the board voted to move forward with the master plan, despite the objections of some. "It's just got a lot of history to it. It's a great, old course, and the park...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

Judge hits 55th home run, Yanks beat Twins 5-4 in 12 innings

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland's otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera's single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday's doubleheader opener.Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season.Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Met Council "not aware" of additional costs for Southwest Light Rail project as project expenses double

MINNEAPOLIS -- The chair of the government body overseeing the troubled Southwest Light Rail project said he was not aware of any additional costs associated with the transit line, but he didn't rule out there could be increases in a complicated area of construction. Total costs for the Metro Green Line extension from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie has already doubled to $2.74 billion from initial estimates. A special review by the Office of the Legislative Auditor released last Friday underscored that more than $500 million — or 20 percent of the project — does not yet...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 finalists named for next Minneapolis Police Department chief

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three candidates still in the running to be the next chief of the Minneapolis Police Department have been announced, with all of them coming from outside of the community.On Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey said the finalists are Elvin Barren, Dr. RaShall Brackney, and Brian O'Hara.WCCO has learned Frey will make his decision within weeks and present it to members of the Minneapolis City Council for approval. Frey thanked interim chief Amelia Huffman for her excellent leadership saying she accelerated the pace of change during this critical time.Barren is currently chief of police in Southfield, Michigan. He previously...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1 on Wednesday.Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying leadoff RBI single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of the second game when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats. IKF flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy