AMA
A “buddy” can help physicians cope, thrive during hard times
Physicians looking for a glimmer of light on the horizon have seen their hopes dashed by an unrelenting pandemic and ongoing staffing shortages. Some who have held it together over the last two and a half years are at their breaking point. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After...
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about loneliness and health
Even though people are becoming more connected through social media and other outlets, the great irony is that many people still feel lonely. That loneliness, in turn, can have far-reaching implications on a person’s health and well-being. Loneliness as a public health issue has been intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing how to recognize loneliness and what can help patients overcome feeling lonely is key.
AMA
Statement on state laws impacting patient access to necessary medicine
The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) are concerned about state laws that limit patients’ access to medically necessary medications and impede physicians and pharmacists from using their professional judgment. Following the U.S. Supreme Court...
AMA
Are women surgical interns pestered with inappropriate pages?
Women have long faced discrimination in the medical profession, but research into its manifestations and effects has been in short supply. If the U.S. health system is to achieve gender equity, a profound commitment to more study of the matter is needed. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build...
AMA
New Omicron boosters available from Pfizer and Moderna with Sandra Fryhofer, MD
AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
