AEW CEO Tony Khan didn't leave the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, without some headaches. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk blasted AEW EVPs, claiming he believes they leaked a rumor that he attempted to oust Colt Cabana from AEW programming. This led to a backstage brawl involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Punk's trainer and AEW producer Ace Steel. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one AEW star, who was next door to the locker room where the fight occurred, was under the impression that an angle was being filmed. Once he went to check out what was going on, he quickly realized that it was a real situation.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO