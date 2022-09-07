Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
PWMania
Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Report: CM Punk and Ace Steel to be suspended or fired by AEW following backstage fight
Today looks to be an important day in the history of AEW as suspensions, and potential terminations are expected to be made soon following the brawl involving several top stars at All Out. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported this morning that CM Punk and producer Ace Steel will either be...
Popculture
CM Punk to Be Fired or Suspended by AEW, According to Report
CM Punk could be gone from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) very soon. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk and producer Ace Steel are among the long list of members who could be suspended due to the fight they were involved in following the AEW All Out media scrum. Barrasso also reports that Punk and Steel could be fired by the end of the day on Wednesday.
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
ComicBook
Reports Suggest CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Press Conference Comments Weeks Ago
Professional wrestling history has its eyes on All Elite Wrestling. The young promotion is in the midst of its biggest drama since its inception in January 2019, which revolves around co-founders Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks and top star CM Punk. After AEW All Out went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan held the regular post-show press conference. This now infamous presser kicked off with then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, who before he received any questions, took the opportunity to blast former friend Colt Cabana and ex-rival "Hangman" Adam Page, while also belittling the leadership abilities of Omega and the Bucks.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Wrestler Reportedly Initially Thought AEW All Out Melee Was An Angle
AEW CEO Tony Khan didn't leave the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, without some headaches. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk blasted AEW EVPs, claiming he believes they leaked a rumor that he attempted to oust Colt Cabana from AEW programming. This led to a backstage brawl involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Punk's trainer and AEW producer Ace Steel. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one AEW star, who was next door to the locker room where the fight occurred, was under the impression that an angle was being filmed. Once he went to check out what was going on, he quickly realized that it was a real situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Draws Comparison Between Tony Khan And Colt Cabana Following CM Punk Comments
Kevin Nash has some thoughts on one of CM Punk's verbal jabs towards Colt Cabana. While many assumed the talk coming out of All Out would be the return of MJF, who confronted Punk to close the show, Punk unleashed a scathing rant aimed at several people during the post-All Out media scrum, and the attention turned to Punk's harsh words toward AEW EVPs and the backstage fight that ensued. Punk, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have all been suspended in the aftermath of the melee, as reported by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
411mania.com
More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the external investigation into the brawl after AEW All Out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As noted, all of those involved were suspended from AEW, including those trying to break it up like Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. It’s believed they will be gone until the investigation is complete and decisions are made. Those involved were either suspended or told not to come to television.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW All Out News Regarding CM Punk's Dog Larry
The Ballad of CM Punk and the post-AEW All Out Brawl has reportedly featured, well, everything. Chairs were reportedly tossed, Kenny Omega was reportedly bitten, some have suggested that doors were kicked down, and CM Punk's poor dog Larry also reportedly witnessed the whole thing and was led out of the room safely by Omega. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more context as to why Larry was in Punk's locker room at the time of the brawl, and who was looking after him.
Yardbarker
AEW Rampage live results: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
The fourth-ever AEW meeting between former TNT Champions Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin headlines is one of two headlining matches on Friday's Rampage. The stakes are raised as the match is part of the Tournament of Champions to crown a new AEW World Champion. The winner will move on to face Jon Moxley on Wednesday's Dynamite in the semifinals.
wrestlinginc.com
Championship Eliminator Match Set For AEW Dynamite
A Championship Eliminator match has been made official for the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." AEW has a lot to consider when it comes to one major championship, but plans seem to be in place for another significant piece of hardware. AEW has announced that Interim AEW Women's Champion...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Speculation of AEW Full Gear Main Event
After the end of AEW All Out on Sunday, many changes have been made as a direct result of the fight that took place backstage involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Tony Khan made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk...
ComicBook
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
CM Punk Injured, AEW Title Situation To Be Addressed On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
The fallout from AEW All Out continues. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk's injury...
411mania.com
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW All Out
It was previously reported that CM Punk suffered some sort of arm injury during AEW All Out, and would have been forced to vacate the AEW World title even if he wasn’t involved in a brawl backstage. Tony Khan indeed vacated the belt and announced a tournament to crown a new champion.
