PWMania

Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
ClutchPoints

‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement

Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture

CM Punk to Be Fired or Suspended by AEW, According to Report

CM Punk could be gone from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) very soon. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk and producer Ace Steel are among the long list of members who could be suspended due to the fight they were involved in following the AEW All Out media scrum. Barrasso also reports that Punk and Steel could be fired by the end of the day on Wednesday.
411mania.com

Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
ComicBook

Reports Suggest CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Press Conference Comments Weeks Ago

Professional wrestling history has its eyes on All Elite Wrestling. The young promotion is in the midst of its biggest drama since its inception in January 2019, which revolves around co-founders Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks and top star CM Punk. After AEW All Out went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan held the regular post-show press conference. This now infamous presser kicked off with then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, who before he received any questions, took the opportunity to blast former friend Colt Cabana and ex-rival "Hangman" Adam Page, while also belittling the leadership abilities of Omega and the Bucks.
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown

It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
SEATTLE, WA
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Wrestler Reportedly Initially Thought AEW All Out Melee Was An Angle

AEW CEO Tony Khan didn't leave the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, without some headaches. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk blasted AEW EVPs, claiming he believes they leaked a rumor that he attempted to oust Colt Cabana from AEW programming. This led to a backstage brawl involving Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Punk's trainer and AEW producer Ace Steel. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one AEW star, who was next door to the locker room where the fight occurred, was under the impression that an angle was being filmed. Once he went to check out what was going on, he quickly realized that it was a real situation.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Draws Comparison Between Tony Khan And Colt Cabana Following CM Punk Comments

Kevin Nash has some thoughts on one of CM Punk's verbal jabs towards Colt Cabana. While many assumed the talk coming out of All Out would be the return of MJF, who confronted Punk to close the show, Punk unleashed a scathing rant aimed at several people during the post-All Out media scrum, and the attention turned to Punk's harsh words toward AEW EVPs and the backstage fight that ensued. Punk, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have all been suspended in the aftermath of the melee, as reported by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
411mania.com

More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the external investigation into the brawl after AEW All Out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As noted, all of those involved were suspended from AEW, including those trying to break it up like Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. It’s believed they will be gone until the investigation is complete and decisions are made. Those involved were either suspended or told not to come to television.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage AEW All Out News Regarding CM Punk's Dog Larry

The Ballad of CM Punk and the post-AEW All Out Brawl has reportedly featured, well, everything. Chairs were reportedly tossed, Kenny Omega was reportedly bitten, some have suggested that doors were kicked down, and CM Punk's poor dog Larry also reportedly witnessed the whole thing and was led out of the room safely by Omega. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more context as to why Larry was in Punk's locker room at the time of the brawl, and who was looking after him.
Yardbarker

AEW Rampage live results: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

The fourth-ever AEW meeting between former TNT Champions Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin headlines is one of two headlining matches on Friday's Rampage. The stakes are raised as the match is part of the Tournament of Champions to crown a new AEW World Champion. The winner will move on to face Jon Moxley on Wednesday's Dynamite in the semifinals.
wrestlinginc.com

Championship Eliminator Match Set For AEW Dynamite

A Championship Eliminator match has been made official for the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." AEW has a lot to consider when it comes to one major championship, but plans seem to be in place for another significant piece of hardware. AEW has announced that Interim AEW Women's Champion...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Speculation of AEW Full Gear Main Event

After the end of AEW All Out on Sunday, many changes have been made as a direct result of the fight that took place backstage involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Tony Khan made the announcement on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that CM Punk...
ComicBook

AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed

Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
BUFFALO, NY
411mania.com

Update on CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW All Out

It was previously reported that CM Punk suffered some sort of arm injury during AEW All Out, and would have been forced to vacate the AEW World title even if he wasn’t involved in a brawl backstage. Tony Khan indeed vacated the belt and announced a tournament to crown a new champion.
