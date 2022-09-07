Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases
Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
Meta Quest 2 Vs PSVR: Which VR Headset Is Better?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's a chaotic world out there, and in an effort to remove oneself from that chaos, video games are an excellent form of escape that have skyrocketed from a niche hobby into a mainstream lifestyle. This has greatly been helped by the huge technological advancements that have made video games more immersive than ever before. In a step to make them even more engaging, virtual reality games have gradually become a fixture of the gaming landscape. In order to experience these virtual worlds, you have to buy a headset for access.
AMD switches to new mobile CPU naming system for 2023 and beyond
In brief: Team Red has announced a new naming convention for its mobile processors in 2023 and beyond. The new AMD naming system is meant to clarify the processor's capabilities and should be easier to decode for enthusiasts and average users. It will now be possible to know the Zen architecture of an AMD mobile processor just by looking at the name.
New PlayStation VR2 Game Announced
Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset is coming out early next year, and ahead of that release, we've learned this week about another new virtual reality game planned for the platform. First Contact Entertainment alongside Sony revealed Firewall Ultra, the next chapter in the Firewall series first established in the VR field with the PlayStation VR game Firewall Zero Hour. Similar to how we don't have a release date for the PS VR2 just yet, Firewall Ultra is also without a set release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Patch 1.6 rolls out
Cyberpunk 2077 players will be pleased to know that the new Edgerunners Update is now live and available to download with new gigs available for you to enjoy. As well as new content the Edgerunners Update rolled out by CD Projekt Red also includes a variety of gameplay fixes and improvements, free DLCs, as well as content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new anime series that will be premiere on Netflix later this month from September 13th 2022.
Level up with gaming deals from HSN and save up to $220 on Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation consoles
HSN is offering markdowns this September on some of the best consoles in gaming. Get hefty discounts on Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation now.
Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset - Review
Sony isn’t new to the headphones market. Their music-oriented headsets (particularly the 1000XM5) are highly regarded, and the Sony Pulse 3D which targeted the PS5 crowd was largely well received, as well. But the Japanese tech giant is making a bee-line for the PC segment now with a new lineup of gaming headsets: the Sony Inzone H3, the Inzone H7, and the Inzone H9.
Despite Delays, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Transfer To The PS5 And Xbox Series Is Still On Pace, According To CDPR On These Platforms, The Game Was Planned To Debut Last Year
According to developer CD Projekt Red, despite a few delays, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the PS5 and Xbox Series is still planned for release in 2022. Fans of the fantasy genre, role-playing games, excellent writing, or a combination of all three, like the third installment in the series, are regarded as one of the most immersive open-world games in recent memory. As a result, the game has been anxiously awaiting porting to the latest consoles from those who own a current-gen system.
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
Valve's adorable Steam Deck mascot is my new best friend
Valve unveiled its new mascot ahead of the Tokyo Game Show next week. And as someone who loves mascots and closely follows the hijinx of the Phillie Phanatic (opens in new tab) and Orbit from the Houston Astros (opens in new tab), I couldn't be happier. According to a tweet...
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade
A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.
NZXT’s first gaming monitor is a 1440p value winner
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. NZXT’s Canvas 27Q is a triumphant entrance to the monitor market. About the NZXT Canvas 27Q. Here are the specs of the monitor we tested:. Display size: 27 inches. Resolution:...
