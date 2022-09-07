Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
crbjbizwire.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces New Fall Event In Charleston
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has partnered with Ducks Unlimited to host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed, October 15 from 7pm - 11pm. Tickets for Flyways are available now online.
salus.edu
Sal’s Shorts: SLP Partnership with MossRehab; American Heritage Donation
Too busy to keep up with current events at Salus University? Think again. Here’s the TLDR (too long; didn’t read) of some stories you may have missed from the month of August. “Sal’s Shorts” provides clips of the University’s latest news and happenings. WATN:...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement
While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
TIP: Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island. Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time. NCMEC said […]
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
thedanielislandnews.com
DI’s longest standing restaurant Laura Alberts turns 20
From the quaint dining rooms to the beautiful outdoor courtyard, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options has been a fixture on Daniel Island for 20 years. Two decades later and they’re still serving strong. When Laura Alberts opened on Sept. 12, 2002, there was a one-page menu along with eight tables...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
