Elkins Park, PA

Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces New Fall Event In Charleston

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has partnered with Ducks Unlimited to host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed, October 15 from 7pm - 11pm. Tickets for Flyways are available now online.
CHARLESTON, SC
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement

While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
CHARLESTON, SC
Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Politics
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder

Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
DI’s longest standing restaurant Laura Alberts turns 20

From the quaint dining rooms to the beautiful outdoor courtyard, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options has been a fixture on Daniel Island for 20 years. Two decades later and they’re still serving strong. When Laura Alberts opened on Sept. 12, 2002, there was a one-page menu along with eight tables...
CHARLESTON, SC
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
CHARLESTON, SC

