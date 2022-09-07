Read full article on original website
Plummeting Birth Rates Could Lead to a Hyper Liberal Future
Researcher Nicholas Kerry told Newsweek that if parenthood contributes to social conservatism, this may make countries with low birth rates more liberal.
Having children, not growing old, makes you more right-wing—especially in the U.S., study finds
The strongest relationships between parental care motivation and social conservatism were found in the U.S., Lebanon, South Korea, El Salvador, and Poland.
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
The 'False Equivalence' Between the Far-Left and Far-Right | Opinion
Politics is a lot more personal than we like to admit.
The Origin of Student Debt: Reagan Adviser Warned Free College Would Create a Dangerous “Educated Proletariat”
With the vociferous debate over President Joe Biden’s announcement that the federal government will cancel a portion of outstanding student debt, it’s important to understand how Americans came to owe the current cumulative total of more than $1.6 trillion for higher education. In 1970, Ronald Reagan was running...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
natureworldnews.com
70 Percent of Americans Have Struggled Sleeping Due to Growing Concerns for Climate Change
According to a recent poll, over 70% of Americans have hard to fall or remaining asleep due to concerns about climate change and environmental challenges. The problem appears to be particularly severe among young people. Nearly half of poll respondents aged 18 to 24 said they "always" or "often" lose sleep over environmental concerns.
Religious persecution is closer to home than most Americans realize
One with a fatwa on their back cannot live in peace, but can only rest in peace. This is the lesson to be drawn from the brutal attack on the internationally renowned writer Salman Rushdie. It was reported that the attacker was a lone wolf and not hired by any...
Phys.org
Minority, immigrant populations faced misinformation, hostility when seeking COVID-19 information online
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, many people turned to online sources to find health information. That was also largely the case for racial and ethnic minority populations in the United States, and a new study from the University of Kansas found they faced many of the same challenges such as encountering misinformation online, but also unique factors such as harassment, hostility and racial animus. They also relied on media from the United States and their home countries, as well as social media for information, but were hesitant to push back against misinformation.
Elon Musk says 'population collapse' is more dangerous than global warming. Experts say that won't happen.
Elon Musk has a thing about birth rates. The Tesla billionaire and world's richest man frequently tweets about what he calls "population collapse," arguing we as a species need to increase our fertility rates to counter ageing populations. Musk said at a conference in May humankind needs to: "At least...
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
The climate crisis will spiral out of control unless the world applies “emergency brakes” to capitalism and devises a “new way of living”, according to a Japanese academic whose book on Marxism and the environment has become a surprise bestseller. The message from Kohei Saito, an...
ASIA・
Phys.org
What is neoliberalism? A political scientist explains the use and evolution of the term
Neoliberalism is a complex concept that many people use—and overuse—in different and often conflicting ways. When discussing neoliberalism with my students at the University of Southern California, I explain the phenomenon's origins in political thought, its ambitious claims of promoting liberty and its problematic global track record. 'Markets...
Black Harvard Grad Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Britain’s First Black Finance Manager
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Harvard University graduate Kwasi Kwarteng Britain’s new and first Black Finance Minister. The Ghana Business News (GBN) reports that Kwarteng, 47, is the first Black man to be appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and will be responsible for handling a Britain economy that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest inflation rate in four decades, and an energy crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
Satisfaction with US education dropping, according to Gallup survey
Americans are becoming less satisfied with the state of K-12 education, with curriculum and educational approach being cited as the top issue, according to a Gallup survey released last week. Only 42 percent of Americans said they are completely or somewhat satisfied with K-12 education in the United States, compared...
Futurity
Study gauges Americans’ views on military intervention
The United States public prefers when the country works with other military powers, protects civilians, and resolves conflict peacefully, research finds. Songying Fang, an associate professor of political science at Rice University, and Jared Oestman, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, specifically examined public opinion on military intervention in a hypothetical civil war in which the motivations for US involvement varied.
psychologytoday.com
The Values That Guide Public Health
Public health embraces the three key values of freedom, equity, and the pursuit of truth. The ideas that form the intellectual grounding for public health are largely a product of the European Enlightenment. Societies organizing around the support of human rights inform the core principles of public health. Throughout history,...
studyfinds.org
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
Goldman Sachs executive says male colleagues ‘mooed’ at her when she used lactation room
A former Goldman Sachs employee has written a memoir which details her stint at a high-paying Wall Street job and how she was forced to quit because of a culture of overt sexism and bullying.Jamie Fiore Higgins, 46, who worked at the investment banking firm for 17 years, was allegedly “mooed” at by her male colleagues when she used a lactation room at her office after the birth of her second child.In her 320-page memoir titled Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, which she started writing after quitting the company in 2016, Ms Higgins...
