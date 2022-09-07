ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Minority, immigrant populations faced misinformation, hostility when seeking COVID-19 information online

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, many people turned to online sources to find health information. That was also largely the case for racial and ethnic minority populations in the United States, and a new study from the University of Kansas found they faced many of the same challenges such as encountering misinformation online, but also unique factors such as harassment, hostility and racial animus. They also relied on media from the United States and their home countries, as well as social media for information, but were hesitant to push back against misinformation.
Washington Examiner

I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American

A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Phys.org

What is neoliberalism? A political scientist explains the use and evolution of the term

Neoliberalism is a complex concept that many people use—and overuse—in different and often conflicting ways. When discussing neoliberalism with my students at the University of Southern California, I explain the phenomenon's origins in political thought, its ambitious claims of promoting liberty and its problematic global track record. 'Markets...
Black Enterprise

Black Harvard Grad Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Britain’s First Black Finance Manager

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Harvard University graduate Kwasi Kwarteng Britain’s new and first Black Finance Minister. The Ghana Business News (GBN) reports that Kwarteng, 47, is the first Black man to be appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and will be responsible for handling a Britain economy that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest inflation rate in four decades, and an energy crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
Fox News

Satisfaction with US education dropping, according to Gallup survey

Americans are becoming less satisfied with the state of K-12 education, with curriculum and educational approach being cited as the top issue, according to a Gallup survey released last week. Only 42 percent of Americans said they are completely or somewhat satisfied with K-12 education in the United States, compared...
Futurity

Study gauges Americans’ views on military intervention

The United States public prefers when the country works with other military powers, protects civilians, and resolves conflict peacefully, research finds. Songying Fang, an associate professor of political science at Rice University, and Jared Oestman, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, specifically examined public opinion on military intervention in a hypothetical civil war in which the motivations for US involvement varied.
psychologytoday.com

The Values That Guide Public Health

Public health embraces the three key values of freedom, equity, and the pursuit of truth. The ideas that form the intellectual grounding for public health are largely a product of the European Enlightenment. Societies organizing around the support of human rights inform the core principles of public health. Throughout history,...
studyfinds.org

Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society

TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
The Independent

Goldman Sachs executive says male colleagues ‘mooed’ at her when she used lactation room

A former Goldman Sachs employee has written a memoir which details her stint at a high-paying Wall Street job and how she was forced to quit because of a culture of overt sexism and bullying.Jamie Fiore Higgins, 46, who worked at the investment banking firm for 17 years, was allegedly “mooed” at by her male colleagues when she used a lactation room at her office after the birth of her second child.In her 320-page memoir titled Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, which she started writing after quitting the company in 2016, Ms Higgins...
