EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

New Coinbase Proposal Would Boost This DeFi Protocol's Revenue By $24M Annually

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has put out a new proposal that would increase Maker DAO’s MKR/USD revenue by $24 million a year. What Happened: In a new governance proposal released on Tuesday, Coinbase proposed transferring 33% or $1.6 billion of USD Coin USDC/USD on MakerDao’s Peg Stability Module (PSM) into Coinbase’s yield-bearing account.
MARKETS
Investopedia

As The Merger Approaches, Crypto Exchanges Compete To Offer Ether Staking

As Ethereum is set to execute 'The Merge' between September 10 and 20, major crypto exchanges have begun to offer users the ability to stake their Ether. Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken have all announced Ether staking services, offering incentives to attract users to the service. After 'The Merge,' the Ethereum...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
MARKETS
Fast Company

‘The most anticipated event in crypto history’ is coming: Here’s why the Merge matters

Several months into a likely crypto winter, token prices have fallen like leaves from a tree, hitting the ground where they might remain for months, if not years. But even as industry star Bitcoin has struggled to recover from losses that halved its value, Ethereum has risen like a phoenix from the snowy ashes—its value soaring nearly 70% in past weeks.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Surges In Tandem With Bitcoin, Ethereum: Here's What To Watch

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN gapped up 7% to start Friday’s trading session following a massive crypto rally, which began at 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Bitcoin BTC/USD surged almost 9% higher, leading both Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD about 5% higher. The general markets were also experiencing bullish price action, with the S&P 500 ripping up about 1.1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Ahead Of Merge

Binance US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now offering Ethereum ETH/USD staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance US said users would be able to stake ETH through the platform at a competitively low minimum of 0.001 ETH.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase backs Tornado Cash users as they sue the Department of Treasury

Six users of the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash have sued the U.S. Department of Treasury and other authorities. They sued the latter over the decision to sanction Tornado Cash as of August 2022. The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury, the Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
MARKETS

