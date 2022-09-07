Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
Ben’s Friends Launches Nashville Chapter
It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder. The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in...
Nashville Scene
Inspectors Are Cracking Down on Farmers Market Vendors for Sampling and Food Prep
Rita Martinez was surprised. Her pandemic-pivot business, The Salty Cubana, had taken off. After selling croquetas, breads and other Cuban bites at pop-ups and farmers markets, she was asked to make fried-to-order empanadas at a seven-hour event for the Nashville Predators early in 2022. Martinez precooked the meat-filled pastries (with...
Nashville Scene
AmericanaFest 2022: Friday Show Recommendations
For ticketing info, updates and the full lineup and schedule, check out americanamusic.org or the AmericanaFest app. And keep an eye on social media for info about other interesting events that aren’t officially part of the fest. The festival hits its stride Friday night, and this year’s penultimate round...
Nashville Scene
Veg Out: Snooze A.M. Eatery — Goldilocks Porridge
Next to Hunters Station in East Nashville is Snooze A.M. Eatery, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers healthy ingredients in a contemporary spin on the traditional American diner. The Denver-based chain has a few dozen locations across the Southeast and the West, and its extensive menu boasts a “Plant Power” section offering unique creations for vegetarians and vegans. Vegetarian brunch dishes include the Bountiful Buddha Bowl and Sweet Potato Veggie Mash-Up, both of which can easily be made vegan.
Nashville Scene
In Hot Spot, Alex Jahangir Gives a Beat-by-Beat Account of Nashville’s Response to COVID-19
Alex Jahangir is still a practicing orthopedic surgeon, as he always was, except now he gets recognized in public almost every day. As the former head of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force, he’s a familiar face to Nashvillians. He was the one giving us COVID-19 updates on TV and via the internet throughout the city’s “Safer at Home” order and beyond.
Nashville Scene
Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run
At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
Nashville Scene
Metro Parks Moves to Restrict E-Bike Stations on Greenways
Metro Parks this week moved to shut down nine e-bike stations operated by BCycle on Nashville greenways, an escalation in an ongoing battle over e-bike usage in the city. BCycle general manager Elese Daniel says the company was working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to find new locations for the stations.
Nashville Scene
On First Reading: Planned Parenthood Appropriation and a Contentious RiverChase Deferral
@startleseasily is a fervent observer of the Metro government's comings and goings. In this column, "On First Reading," she'll recap the bimonthly Metro Council meetings and provide her analysis. You can find her in the pew in the corner by the mic, ready to give public comment on whichever items stir her passions. Follow her on Twitter here.
