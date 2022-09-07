MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend. ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO