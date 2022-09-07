Read full article on original website
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
ktoe.com
MN Ed Commissioner: safety a top priority in MN schools
Minnesota students are back in school and State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says for parents concerned about their kids’ safety…. “School Safety–in the way that we’re also talking about it–in just the physical safety is something that is always at the foremost and forefront for our school leaders and for our educators in our classrooms and across the state.”
ktoe.com
Minnesota Students Back In Class For New School Year
Minnesota students are back in class for a new school year. More than 870-thousand students returned to school yesterday, while principals and teachers looked to establish new routines. At least 25 elementary schools in the state have new principals. Some educators say students are having to relearn how to interact within the school environment following the extended period of remote learning during the pandemic.
Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished
Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
Saint Paul program offers $750 a month of guaranteed income for immigrants
The International Institute of Minnesota has launched a new pilot program that gives 25 immigrant households living in St. Paul $750 a month in guaranteed income for a full year. The Institute is a nonprofit organization that assists newly arrived refugees from around the world, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
ktoe.com
GMG Congressional Candidate Forum is Oct 13
Greater Mankato Growth is pleased to announce a candidate forum for the First Congressional District of Minnesota.
fox9.com
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops
(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died...
