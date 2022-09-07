ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

MN Ed Commissioner: safety a top priority in MN schools

Minnesota students are back in school and State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says for parents concerned about their kids’ safety…. “School Safety–in the way that we’re also talking about it–in just the physical safety is something that is always at the foremost and forefront for our school leaders and for our educators in our classrooms and across the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota Students Back In Class For New School Year

Minnesota students are back in class for a new school year. More than 870-thousand students returned to school yesterday, while principals and teachers looked to establish new routines. At least 25 elementary schools in the state have new principals. Some educators say students are having to relearn how to interact within the school environment following the extended period of remote learning during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished

Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season

The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN

