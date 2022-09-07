Read full article on original website
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle has a back issue.
Steelers offense, punchless vs. Bengals in 2021, will have star WR Diontae Johnson in Week 1
The Bengals outscored the Steelers, 65-20, in their two games last season, so it’s fair to say Pittsburgh will need help offensively when it plays the AFC champions Sunday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, battling a left shoulder injury, will be among the team's weapons. “I’m back on track and...
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Who He Would Have Picked As Steelers Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appeared on FS1's The Herd to preview Week 1 of the NFL season. During Bradshaw's time on The Herd, he shared his honest thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky was recently named the team's starter. "I understand what Mike's doing. They signed Trubisky...
Get pumped with this live version of the 'Steelers Polka'
It’s time to get hyped. Real football is here and the Steelers begin their 2022 campaign Sunday and it’s right into the frying pan. They begin the season in Cincinnati.
'I love what Coach Canada did with this offense:' Bill Cowher talks Steelers, QBs, and AFC North
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Bengals' week and Steelers fans surely have a fond memory of one of Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Cowher's most infamous moments. Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY!Cowher: WHO DEY?!Team: WE DEY! The postgame chant came after the Steelers eliminated the Bengals in the playoffs during what became a Super Bowl run. "Ironically, that was my last game [in Cinncinnati] as the Steelers head coach, it was a win in Cincinnati, even on Sundays now with Boomer and I getting together, we had a meeting the other day and he's all hyped up about his Cincinnati Bengals, so we'll...
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
