Hypebae
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
hypebeast.com
Paloma Elsesser Fronts Vans' Fall 2022 "Classic Since Forever" Campaign
Ever since breaking into the industry as the muse for makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath’s inaugural Gold 001 launch in 2016, model Paloma Elsesser‘s spotlight in fashion has only grown brighter and brighter. Today, the path-forger is lending her status-quo-shifting ethos to Vans‘ Fall 2022 “Classic Since Forever” campaign, a sartorial offering rooted in the power of community.
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
How to Shop the Vogue World Runway—A Fall Fashion Extravaganza
You’ve bought your ticket or saved the date—the runway show can be streamed globally!—for September 12, 7:30 pm EST. But you want to take your Vogue World experience to the next level by shopping all the fashion. The event, which celebrates the 130th anniversary of Vogue, will...
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Complex
Amiri Shares Behind-the-Scenes Documentary as Part of Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection Rollout
Amiri is covering all possible angles with the rollout of its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, including by sharing a mini-documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process behind a runway show. The doc is animated using artwork from Wes Lang and gives viewers unparalleled access to the uniquely inspired...
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Celebrates Her Birthday as Deon Derrico Says He Hopes Family Will Return to TLC ‘Soon’
Deon Derrico said a new season of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' would air on TLC 'soon' as his family celebrated his mom GG's birthday.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Amina Muaddi Goes Bold in String-Wrapped Cutout Dress and Invisible Heels at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding
Amina Muaddi defied dress code expectations at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval with boyfriend Fary Lopes, the footwear designer wore a white Jacquemus ensemble that included a collared cropped shirt top and matching low-rise skirt. Giving the all-white pieces — traditionally viewed as a non-option for wedding guest attire — a sleek edge were string ties wrapping around the top’s bodice, as well as the low-rise skirt’s attachment to high-waisted sheer lingerie. Completing Muaddi’s ensemble were round sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a miniature beige leather...
Former colleagues of late Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal, stunned by his death, remember him: 'The strongest and most resilient person I've met'
One former colleague says Gustavo Arnal, Bed Bath & Beyond's late chief financial officer, exemplified "how to lead people in tough situations."
Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
Demi Lovato’s Home Is Literally a Funhouse (in a Good Way!)
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato provided a tour of their Studio City home, and it’s impossible not to fall in love with how fun every room looks. Her 8,500 square foot Los Angeles home has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which...
Jerry Seinfeld, 68, Models Streetwear Brand Kith in Viral New Campaign
“How do you do, fellow kids?” Streetwear thrives on buzz, and that’s exactly what New York-based brand Kith created with its latest campaign, featuring none other than comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld. Putting distinguished but unconventional faces in streetwear is par for the course for Kith, which has dressed Steve Buscemi in florals and Michael Imperioli in tracksuits. But the Seinfeld campaign has created the most buzz, and by buzz, we mean memes. Of all the campaigns, seeing Seinfeld giving his best blue steel is the most jarring for reasons that are difficult to pin down but easy to joke about. Nonetheless, it’s a...
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Drops Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall
If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for fall, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style. In preparation...
papermag.com
Thierry Mugler's Famous Retrospective Exhibit Is Finally Coming to America
Thierry Mugler has been a fashion icon long before TikTok moodboards ever existed. The designer’s legacy is marked by his dramatic catwalks filled with otherworldly designs that empowered his women, all of which has been documented in Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, his famous traveling exhibit that has been displayed in places like Canada and Paris.
Ciara Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Trench Coat & Skintight Boots at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Ciara had an all-leather moment at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The singer wore a “The Matrix“-inspired look with a patent leather trench coat featuring a matching belt. Ciara coordinated with fitted knee-high boots with a shiny black finish set on a stiletto heel. To accessorize, Ciara wore all-black rectangular glasses, a pendant necklace, a tiny pearl choker and an assortment of rings. The “Promise” singer wore her platinum blond hair in a high ponytail filled with voluminous curls with two face-framing pieces left out. Ciara partnered with Revolve on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara,...
