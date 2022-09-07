Read full article on original website
Leach
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Bail set at $75,000 for man accused of robbing Willmar business
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance was slated for September 14th at 330 p.m. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint Saturday night.
Man wounded in road rage shooting in Stearns County
(Melrose MN-) A Michigan man is in the Stearns County Jail after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Tuesday night. The sheriff's department says at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from a driver on westbound Interstate 94 reporting another driver had just fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it. It happened between St. Joseph and Avon. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Avon Police Department, Albany Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Minnesota State Patrol immediately responded to the area. The caller said the shooter continued westbound on the interstate, and the caller said he was going to continue to his residence a short distance away. Deputies eventually located the caller and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. Deputies and Officers continued to look for the driver and vehicle that had reportedly fired the shot. The vehicle, a 2010 Black Ford Escape, was located near the westbound Melrose exit where the driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan, was stopped and detained. Investigator determined a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point Woods allegedly fired a handgun, striking the other male in the Volkswagen. Investigators took Woods into custody and booked him into the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges.
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
County board reduces field of administrator candidates to 3
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for the next county administrator from 8 to three. They are:. Kelsey Baker currently serves as the County Administrator for Swift County, Minnesota, where she has been in the position for five years. Prior to this, she served as the Executive Director for The Legends at Heritage Place for one year, as a Public Information Officer with the State of South Dakota for one year, and as a Marketing & Communications Specialist with the State of South Dakota for three years. Ms. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations/Advertising & Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an executive master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.
Willmar Police reveal results of speed study
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department recently conducted a speed study of a handful of streets in the city to see if speeding is a chronic problem, and if so, how flagrant the lead-foots were... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the...
39th Annual Prairie Pothole Day
Https://www.facebook.com/PrairePotholeConservationAssociation/. When: Saturday, September 10 from 9 am to 5 pm (rain or shine) Where: Stoney Ridge Farm, 1/8 miles south of Jct. MN 9 near New London. Special Program & Events: seminars, exhibitors, artists, outdoor equipment, dog distance jumping, trap & sporting clays, 3D archery course, black powder shoot,...
Company wants to open Halal slaughter operation in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council Tuesday set a hearing date of September 19th to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
New MACCRAY K-12 school opens Wednesday
(Clara City MN-) In November of 2019 residents of the MACCRAY School District approved construction and renovation at the Clara City School site which will put all the district's students under one roof. The 40 million dollar project is complete, and Wednesday is the first day of school in the new facility. It took several tries to finally get approval for the project, and when it passed, MACCRAY Superintendent Sheri Broderius said it will make for a much more efficient school district...
Excelsior couple killed in plane crash near Seattle
(Seattle, WA) -- A married couple from the Twin Cities has been confirmed as two of the 10 people killed in a floatplane crash on the west coast. Investigators say 42-year-old Luke Ludwig, and his 42-year-old wife Rebecca Ludwig of Excelsior were killed in the Puget Sound crash Sunday north of Seattle, Washington. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off of Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle. One person was found dead at the site -- while the remaining nine are missing. The Coast Guard today (Monday) suspended the search for the victims.
Don Fitzner
Donald W. Fitzner, age 87, of Renville, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. In Lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Services, Renville, MN.
9 file for 4 ACGC School Board seats
(Grove City MN-) There's a lot of interest in running for Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. Four seats are up for reelection and 9 people filed by the August 16th deadline. Three of the four incumbents: Megan Morrison of Atwater, Randall Kaisner of Atwater and Scott Stafford of Grove City filed, while the 4th incumbent, Paul Rasmussen of Atwater has decided to retire. Also filing were Christine Buer of Grove City, Joe Groshens of Atwater, Jeff Niedenthal of Grove City, Briedget Hartman of Grove City, Sarah Oyen of Atwater and Traci Smith of Atwater.
Leland Lundberg
Leland Lundberg, 79, of New London, formerly of Spicer, died Thursday, September 8th at his home at Bethesda North Pointe. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 13th at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer with interment in Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org.
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
Cardinals fall to the Tigers
The Willmar Cardinals lost at home Friday night 44-0 to the #1 ranked team in the state, the Hutchinson Tigers. The Tigers got off to a fast start scoring on the first snap of the game with a 66 yard touchdown run. The Cardinals first possession ended with a interception setting up Hutchinson for their second scoring drive which ended with a one yard touchdown. The Willmar offense had a tough time moving the ball in the first half against a strong Hutchinson defense. The Tigers added another touchdown with 11 minutes left in the second quarter to take a 22-0 lead into the half.
New London City Council to hear Sibley State Park name change proposal
(New London MN-) Kelsey Olson of New London plans to attend tonight's New London City Council meeting to gauge their support for changing the name of Sibley State Park. Olson says ultimately it would take an act of the Minnesota Legislature to do so. Olson says the park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, and she objects to Sibley's treatment of The Dakota after the U.S. Dakota War of 1862...
Tickets for Music Under the Prairie Stars sold out
(Spicer MN-) The 14th Annual Music Under the Prairie Stars takes place tonight at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Lake Florida west of Spicer. Prairie Woods Executive Director Jennifer Swenson says this is her first event and says tickets for tonight are sold out. Swenson says they hope to raise about $75,000 to help pay for upkeep on some of the campuses aging buildings...
Special Weather Statement issued September 09 at 1:59AM CDT by NWS
..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wright, Sherburne and southeastern Stearns Counties through 245 AM CDT... At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms over Dassel, or 10 miles north of Hutchinson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 09 at 12:15AM CDT until September 09 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA AND SOUTHEASTERN SWIFT COUNTIES... At 1215 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Kerkhoven, or 18 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
