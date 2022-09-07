Read full article on original website
Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings
A bloody night in Minneapolis as gunfire in three separate incidents left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and seven others injured. The first incident happened just after 8:15 p.m., with the 16-year-old boy found lying in a parking lot in the area of Knox and Plymouth avenues. The boy was in critical condition from gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
One seriously injured on I-94, six miles east of Tappen
As the driver of the semi was passing the motorcycle, the driver of the motorcycle swerved into the left lane and hit the right outside tire on the first axle of the semi-trailer.
2 killed in plane crash at Red Wing Regional Airport
BAY CITY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon along the Mississippi River at the Red Wing Regional Airport. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a plane down in a field on airport property off Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
Man shot at least 9 times in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s suffered at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries Tuesday night.The incident happened on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast around 9:15 p.m.Police say that officers responding to the scene rendered medical aid until ambulances could transport the victim to Hennepin Healthcare.Police said that their initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the victim was walking along the avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots at him.Officers are still working to process the scene.No other victims were identified by police, and no one has yet been arrested.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Second man dies from injuries sustained in Portland Ave. crash
A second man has died from injuries sustained in a crash in south Minneapolis last month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Jose Herrera Garcia, 60, of Minneapolis, died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the Aug. 23 crash at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue. Another...
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
