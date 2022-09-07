Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Residents hold meeting concerning police chief selling gun
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Community members came together Thursday night to talk about how the city is handling the police chief selling a gun to a pawn shop in a nearby city. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith was placed on leave after the city got a tip about Smith selling a department gun to a pawn shop.
Kait 8
Lane closures planned for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily commute takes you down Highway 63, be prepared for delays in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will close lanes beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to make repairs to the road. Workers will begin...
Kait 8
CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for missing woman
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been inactivated for a missing Poinsett County woman. According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside First Financial Bank, 201 E. Jackson St. in Harrisburg, around 9:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. She was reportedly asking about...
Kait 8
‘Open the house:’ The Academies at JHS welcomes guest inside new building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Open the roof and open the doors, the community was welcomed inside the newly finished Academies of Jonesboro High School Thursday. Guests were able to see up close several new additions including 20 new classrooms, renovations to existing classrooms, expanded cafeteria space, and even upgrades to the career and tech center.
whiterivernow.com
County JPs vote to increase salaries of elected officials
At the August meeting of the Independence County Quorum Court, justices voted to increase the salaries of all elected office holders, retroactive to the first of the year. According to the minutes of the meeting, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin made the recommendations, reminding the court that elected officials had not been included in two employee raises in recent years. He also said a salary increase for elected officials would be in line with other Class 4 counties (those with populations of 30,000 to 49,000) in the state.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Kait 8
FAA investigating emergency landing in field
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field. Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner. He said the plane...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8
Event organizers near ready for Hardy Homesteaders Day
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event celebrating the founding of a town is coming up later in September. Hardy Homesteaders Day is on the calendar for Sept. 24, beginning at 9 a.m., with a rain date of Oct. 8. The event will feature many old-time events such as Dutch...
neareport.com
Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting
A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Kait 8
Police searching for 4 who robbed gas station
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men and a woman suspected of robbing a West Memphis gas station at gunpoint. The holdup happened at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Shell gas station in the 3900-block of Petro Rd. According to a news release from the...
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
Kait 8
Students ask for school leaders to listen, stands in protest
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Chanting for change. Students took to Bobcat Lane on Tuesday in Corning after months of feeling like their voices had not been heard. Last year, a teenager died by suicide after student protest organizers said she became a victim of bullying. Now, students want to make...
Kait 8
Students partner with American Red Cross to host blood drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students took some time away from the classroom Wednesday to help a greater cause. Westside High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. Ava Mosier, who helped organize the event, says it is one that many...
