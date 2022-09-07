At the August meeting of the Independence County Quorum Court, justices voted to increase the salaries of all elected office holders, retroactive to the first of the year. According to the minutes of the meeting, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin made the recommendations, reminding the court that elected officials had not been included in two employee raises in recent years. He also said a salary increase for elected officials would be in line with other Class 4 counties (those with populations of 30,000 to 49,000) in the state.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO