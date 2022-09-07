ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How to Watch: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Game day is here. No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh in the second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on ABC Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the ABC broadcast...
Experts and computers pick WVU-Kansas

West Virginia (0-1, 0-0) will take on Kansas (1-0, 0-0) this Saturday as the Jayhawks come to Morgantown for the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found.
What to make of Greene's one snap last week and moving forward?

Despite the amount of time it took for West Virginia to announce the starting quarterback before last week's season-opening game against No. 17 Pitt, there really wasn't much of a surprise when Neal Brown picked JT Daniels and explained the decision. The uncertainty that remained was the identity of the starting quarterback if and when the Mountaineers needed one. Would it be Garrett Greene, Will Crowder or Nicco Marchiol?
