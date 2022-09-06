Read full article on original website
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
Downtown Manistee is ‘shovel ready’ for multi-million-dollar development
MANISTEE, MI – Two years after the announcement of a multi-million-dollar development to reinvent the first block of downtown Manistee, the land is leveled and “shovel ready,” officials said. Travelers on U.S. 31 through Manistee pass the entrance to its historic downtown. Passersby used to see a...
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
Hart Police Department news, Sept. 9, 2022.
Hart Police Department news, Sept. 9, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 1:40 p.m., water emergency, State and Hilltop streets, City of Hart. 1:45 p.m., vehicle crash, no injuries, 400 block of State Street, City of Hart. 4:40 p.m., lost property, 200 block of Courtland...
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
Three vehicle crash sends one to the hospital
One passenger suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County's Big Rapids Township Wednesday. It happened on Gilbert Drive near Northland Drive. Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 20-year old woman from Greenville rear ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year old man from Big Rapids, who in turn rear ended a vehicle driven by a 20-year old man from Grand Haven.
St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central
BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
Woman, 81, fires handgun at masked man who broke into her home.
GOLDEN TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old woman fired a round at a masked man armed with a weapon — possibly a crowbar — who broke into her and her 84-year-old husband’s home in the middle of the night Wednesday, Sept. 7, but the suspect fled after stealing the couple’s car.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
Claim suggests Ferris State football is padding stats
On r/cfb, you’ll find a vibrant, active base of devoted college football fans, even of schools like Ferris State University. The subreddit, a community devoted to the subject of college football in all forms, boasts 1.6 million followers, and within that 1.6 million, there are a lot of wild theories and memes being shared.
Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Armed and Dangerous Man
Oceana County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous man who is under investigation for a home invasion and kidnapping complaint in Mears. Deputies say Herald LeBeau, 52, has a six count felony warrant for this arrest. He has also made statements to witnesses that he is aware police are after him, and he will “go down shooting.”
