Ludington, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Hart Police Department news, Sept. 9, 2022.

Hart Police Department news, Sept. 9, 2022. The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 1:40 p.m., water emergency, State and Hilltop streets, City of Hart. 1:45 p.m., vehicle crash, no injuries, 400 block of State Street, City of Hart. 4:40 p.m., lost property, 200 block of Courtland...
HART, MI
abc12.com

Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

One passenger suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County's Big Rapids Township Wednesday. It happened on Gilbert Drive near Northland Drive. Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 20-year old woman from Greenville rear ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year old man from Big Rapids, who in turn rear ended a vehicle driven by a 20-year old man from Grand Haven.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central

BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
BENZONIA, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy

Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
NORTON SHORES, MI
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting

A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...

