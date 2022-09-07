Read full article on original website
Young Israel Of Kew Gardens Hills Welcomes Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt As New Rav
Two weeks after the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills honored its founding rav, Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l, with a street sign dedication, it welcomed its new mara d’asra, Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt, and his family, to the pulpit. “This will be their first official Shabbos at the shul....
Rav Welcher Delivers Yarchei Kallah Shiur In Kew Gardens
Following its longstanding practice, K’hal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill held a legal holiday Yarchei Kallah program in its beis hamedrash on Monday, September 5, Labor Day. An intriguing shiur exploring the halachos and deeper meaning behind a pruzbul was shared by noted posek Rav Herschel...
Coalition For Jewish Values Files Amicus Brief In YU Pride Alliance vs. Yeshiva University
Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 2,000 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, last week filed an Amicus Curiae (friend of the Court) brief with the Supreme Court of the United States in YU Pride Alliance v. Yeshiva University, a case that would force Yeshiva University, the nation’s only university offering both higher secular learning and a rabbinic ordination program for Orthodox Jewish students, to accept clubs promoting both beliefs and conduct that contravene the dictates of the Jewish religion. CJV filed this brief to protect the religious freedom rights of Jewish students, as guaranteed under the US Constitution.
Emergency T’hilim Held In KGH For Reb Yanky Meyer
On Tuesday evening, September 6, members of Misaskim of Queens held an emergency T’hilim recitation at the Jewish Heritage Center on Main Street for their organization’s founder, Reb Yanky Meyer. Meyer has been battling an illness for the last number of weeks and took a turn for the...
Tomchei Shabbos Of Queens Thanks Its Volunteers At Appreciation Night
A sizeable showing of volunteers participated in the annual Tomchei Shabbos of Queens (TSQ) volunteer appreciation night held on Monday, August 22. This year, due to recent orders filling up their warehouse, TSQ held the event in the Simchah Hall at the Bais Yaakov Academy of Queens in Kew Gardens. The program included an inspiring lecture by noted orator Rabbi YY Rubenstein, a remarkable performance by seasoned juggling professional Michael Karas (@nycjuggler), table magic by Yoel Spielman, and of course included an array of delectable fleishig options, along with copious amounts of tasty sushi.
Queens Yeshivah Student Raises Over $600 Donating His Hair To Charity
Six hundred forty-four dollars. That’s how much money one yeshivah student managed to raise for charity in a single afternoon. And all he had to do was get a haircut. When the first wave of COVID-19 hit, Eli Orenbuch – a Queens teenager – did what most high-schoolers did during lockdown. He played videogames during class, ate lunch during shiur, and most consequential of all: He decided to grow out his hair. Once school resumed, Eli suddenly realized he had a golden opportunity to channel his laziness into something useful. Instead of getting a haircut before graduation like his mother desperately wanted, he would continue to grow out his hair until he could donate it to cancer patients in need of wigs.
Welcome To SKA
Entering high school can be daunting, but the incoming 9th graders of the Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls found their freshmen orientation on Tuesday morning, September 6, warm and welcoming!. The new SKA students had the opportunity to meet and socialize with their classmates, administration, and grade level...
