Six hundred forty-four dollars. That’s how much money one yeshivah student managed to raise for charity in a single afternoon. And all he had to do was get a haircut. When the first wave of COVID-19 hit, Eli Orenbuch – a Queens teenager – did what most high-schoolers did during lockdown. He played videogames during class, ate lunch during shiur, and most consequential of all: He decided to grow out his hair. Once school resumed, Eli suddenly realized he had a golden opportunity to channel his laziness into something useful. Instead of getting a haircut before graduation like his mother desperately wanted, he would continue to grow out his hair until he could donate it to cancer patients in need of wigs.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO