Online Safety Bill will return to House of Commons, Liz Truss confirms

Liz Truss has confirmed that the Online Safety Bill, previously spearheaded by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries , will return to the House of Commons .

Addressing MPs at her first Prime Minister’s Questions session, Ms Truss said there may be some changes made to the bill.

“What I want to make sure is we protect the under-18s from harm, but we also make sure free speech is allowed, so there may be some tweaks required.”

The Online Safety Bill seeks to place a duty on social media platforms to protect users from harmful, illegal material.

Sign up to our newsletters .