Public Safety

Queen sends message of condolence after stabbings in Canada

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to those grieving “such horrific losses” in Canada following a series of stabbings in which 10 were killed.

The monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French , in which she said her thoughts and prayers were with all Canadians at this “tragic time”.

The attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday, and the incident is considered one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

The Queen said: “I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

Authorities said some victims were targeted and others seem to have been chosen at random in the attacks, which left a further 18 people injured.

Police have given no indication of a motive for the crimes, but an indigenous leader has suggested drugs may be involved.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead from injuries not believed to have been self-inflicted, according to the authorities.

The other suspect, his brother Myles, 30, may be injured but remains on the run.

Police believe he is in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the neighbouring United States.

The deadliest gun rampage in the country’s history took place in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people inside their homes and set fires across Nova Scotia province, leaving 22 dead.

The Independent

The Independent

