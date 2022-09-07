ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

OPINION: I was saved at Maimonides, and today I stand with them

Maimonides Medical Center has long been a critical centerpiece of our community’s and our borough’s healthcare system and the hospital continues to provide my constituents with the highest quality care possible. I have seen firsthand the work that the hospital provides. Some years ago, I was diagnosed with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Emergency T’hilim Held In KGH For Reb Yanky Meyer

On Tuesday evening, September 6, members of Misaskim of Queens held an emergency T’hilim recitation at the Jewish Heritage Center on Main Street for their organization’s founder, Reb Yanky Meyer. Meyer has been battling an illness for the last number of weeks and took a turn for the...
QUEENS, NY
pethelpful.com

New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt

The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

LI woman among oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A Long Island great-grandmother is one of the oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes.She was told as a child she would not live more than a few years. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, doctors say her longevity is living proof of great hope for a full life."I was told I would probably have about a three-to-five-year lifespan," Libby Lashansky said.Lashansky has had a lot of time to prove her 1940s doctors wrong.At age 11, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The now-92-year-old Great Neck woman is among ...
GREAT NECK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Nurses Rally Demanding Westchester Medical Center Provide Safe Staffing

Over a hundred members of the New York State Nurses Association at Westchester Medical Center rallied in front of the hospital today. During the rally, nurses called attention to unsafe working conditions in the hospital as a result of understaffing. Nurses highlighted the need for a fair contract with fair and competitive wages, a real plan to recruit and retain nurses, and improved patient care through safe staffing.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

RAA-Igud To Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Addresses By Rabbi Welcher And Mayor Adams

On Tuesday, September 13, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will hold festivities at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, 805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The program will be highlighted by Rav Yaakov Shulman and Rav Leibel Wulliger being m’sayeim at their 34th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, a program chaired by Rav Eytan Feiner, the rav of Congregation Kneseth Israel, The White Shul. The event will be in memoriam of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman zt”l, HaRav Meir Shapiro zt”l, and Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro a”h, with sponsorship by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies

Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College

The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
MANHATTAN, NY

