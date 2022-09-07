Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
OPINION: I was saved at Maimonides, and today I stand with them
Maimonides Medical Center has long been a critical centerpiece of our community’s and our borough’s healthcare system and the hospital continues to provide my constituents with the highest quality care possible. I have seen firsthand the work that the hospital provides. Some years ago, I was diagnosed with...
queensjewishlink.com
Emergency T’hilim Held In KGH For Reb Yanky Meyer
On Tuesday evening, September 6, members of Misaskim of Queens held an emergency T’hilim recitation at the Jewish Heritage Center on Main Street for their organization’s founder, Reb Yanky Meyer. Meyer has been battling an illness for the last number of weeks and took a turn for the...
pethelpful.com
New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt
The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
LI woman among oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes
GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A Long Island great-grandmother is one of the oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes.She was told as a child she would not live more than a few years. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, doctors say her longevity is living proof of great hope for a full life."I was told I would probably have about a three-to-five-year lifespan," Libby Lashansky said.Lashansky has had a lot of time to prove her 1940s doctors wrong.At age 11, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The now-92-year-old Great Neck woman is among ...
yonkerstimes.com
Nurses Rally Demanding Westchester Medical Center Provide Safe Staffing
Over a hundred members of the New York State Nurses Association at Westchester Medical Center rallied in front of the hospital today. During the rally, nurses called attention to unsafe working conditions in the hospital as a result of understaffing. Nurses highlighted the need for a fair contract with fair and competitive wages, a real plan to recruit and retain nurses, and improved patient care through safe staffing.
queensjewishlink.com
RAA-Igud To Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Addresses By Rabbi Welcher And Mayor Adams
On Tuesday, September 13, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will hold festivities at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, 805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The program will be highlighted by Rav Yaakov Shulman and Rav Leibel Wulliger being m’sayeim at their 34th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, a program chaired by Rav Eytan Feiner, the rav of Congregation Kneseth Israel, The White Shul. The event will be in memoriam of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman zt”l, HaRav Meir Shapiro zt”l, and Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro a”h, with sponsorship by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family.
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies
Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
2 NYPD officers bring home 17-month-old 'miracle baby' after months of training
River was born early at 26 weeks gestation and was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease -- he's now 17 months old and finally heading home.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
St. Francis College opens brand new campus, programs
Earlier this week, Downtown Brooklyn’s St. Francis college began the academic year with a new state-of-the-art campus at 179 Livingston St. The original plan, announced in May of 2021 – after 60 years of being on Remsen Street – is a component of the college’s SFC Forward initiative. The Remsen Street building offers new mixed-use areas for students to socialize and collaborate and ensures a bright and open academic environment.
Here’s how to make an appointment for the updated COVID booster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With doses having arrived this week of the new bivalent coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters by Pfizer and Moderna, city officials say you can now sign up to get the updated shot. The boosters will be available via NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, community-based health care providers, pharmacies...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
A former North Bergen and Jersey City Medical Center EMT was removed as a guest speaker at a 9/11 memorial event amid a social media uproar over bogus claims that he’d been at Ground Zero as a New York City firefighter. August Johansen, 45, had his photo published along...
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
queenseagle.com
Man continues antisemitic rants at Queens College
The man spotted spewing antisemitic and racist remarks through a bullhorn outside of Queens College last week has continued showing up to the college campus almost daily, despite being told by police multiple times to leave. The unidentified man, who is not believed to be a Queens College student, was...
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
queensjewishlink.com
Young Israel Of Kew Gardens Hills Welcomes Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt As New Rav
Two weeks after the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills honored its founding rav, Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l, with a street sign dedication, it welcomed its new mara d’asra, Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt, and his family, to the pulpit. “This will be their first official Shabbos at the shul....
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
