Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of cab and running over a man who tried to help her
A driver pulled a 78-year-old woman out of a cab, left her on the street and hit a witness who tried to help her in an incident caught on camera, the New York City Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of an assault at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according...
Terrifying video shows moment man tries to kidnap six-year-old girl from her front yard in Ohio
Terrifying footage has captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl from her own front yard in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street when the child screamed and ran into her home.Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the little girl taking the trash out to a garbage can at the end of the garden at her house in Hamilton.A man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, is seen walking up to her and appearing to try to grab the little girl.When the six-year-old manages to get away, the suspect appears to give...
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, killing 1 and injuring 17
Aug 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Trafficking Stolen McDonald's Pokémon Cards
A man from Pima, Arizona was arrested on 14 August facing charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property, The Gila Herald reports. After being pulled over by an officer, it was discovered that Troy Partin, 32, had a box of McDonald's Pokémon cards in his car, which had been reported as missing.
Brooklyn man is crushed to death by garbage compactor after climbing into chute
A homeless man was found dead inside the chute of a garbage compactor of a Brooklyn building apartment. The man was captured in surveillance video climbing into the compactor inside the Medgar Evers apartments in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The Daily News identified the man as fifty-one-year-old David Lester, a homeless man known in the community. Police responded to the 911 call of a rescue shortly before 4am on 12 August, the NYPD said in a statement to The Independent. When they arrived at the building, officers found the man within the garbage compactor on the first floor of the...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old
A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
Texas troopers seize 10 bundles of marijuana following traffic stop, high-speed chase
Texas law enforcement authorities were recently involved in a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit that ultimately yielded 10 bundles of marijuana. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say they attempted to stop a Toyota passenger car earlier this week on Military Highway 281 for a traffic violation before the car took off on them, according to a Twitter post from the department.
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears Wednesday from victims’ relatives who packed the court.Judge Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the deal was reached a year ago in Nauman Hussain's case, called the agreement “fundamentally flawed.”It would have spared Hussain prison time, angering the families of the people killed when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in...
Pilot Arrested After Threatening to Crash Plane into Mississippi Walmart
A pilot was arrested on Saturday after he threatened to crash a small plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. NBC News reports the pilot, who has been identified as Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, hijacked the plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport around 5:30 a.m. Patterson, who police believe is not a “licensed pilot,” is an employee of the Tupelo Airport.
