RAA-Igud To Celebrate 80th Anniversary, Addresses By Rabbi Welcher And Mayor Adams
On Tuesday, September 13, the Rabbinical Alliance of America will hold festivities at the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, 805 Avenue T, Brooklyn, to celebrate their 80th anniversary. The program will be highlighted by Rav Yaakov Shulman and Rav Leibel Wulliger being m’sayeim at their 34th Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, a program chaired by Rav Eytan Feiner, the rav of Congregation Kneseth Israel, The White Shul. The event will be in memoriam of HaRav Shmaryahu Shulman zt”l, HaRav Meir Shapiro zt”l, and Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro a”h, with sponsorship by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family.
Young Israel Of Kew Gardens Hills Welcomes Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt As New Rav
Two weeks after the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills honored its founding rav, Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld zt”l, with a street sign dedication, it welcomed its new mara d’asra, Rabbi Daniel Rosenfelt, and his family, to the pulpit. “This will be their first official Shabbos at the shul....
Rav Welcher Delivers Yarchei Kallah Shiur In Kew Gardens
Following its longstanding practice, K’hal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill held a legal holiday Yarchei Kallah program in its beis hamedrash on Monday, September 5, Labor Day. An intriguing shiur exploring the halachos and deeper meaning behind a pruzbul was shared by noted posek Rav Herschel...
Queens Yeshivah Student Raises Over $600 Donating His Hair To Charity
Six hundred forty-four dollars. That’s how much money one yeshivah student managed to raise for charity in a single afternoon. And all he had to do was get a haircut. When the first wave of COVID-19 hit, Eli Orenbuch – a Queens teenager – did what most high-schoolers did during lockdown. He played videogames during class, ate lunch during shiur, and most consequential of all: He decided to grow out his hair. Once school resumed, Eli suddenly realized he had a golden opportunity to channel his laziness into something useful. Instead of getting a haircut before graduation like his mother desperately wanted, he would continue to grow out his hair until he could donate it to cancer patients in need of wigs.
Tomchei Shabbos Of Queens Thanks Its Volunteers At Appreciation Night
A sizeable showing of volunteers participated in the annual Tomchei Shabbos of Queens (TSQ) volunteer appreciation night held on Monday, August 22. This year, due to recent orders filling up their warehouse, TSQ held the event in the Simchah Hall at the Bais Yaakov Academy of Queens in Kew Gardens. The program included an inspiring lecture by noted orator Rabbi YY Rubenstein, a remarkable performance by seasoned juggling professional Michael Karas (@nycjuggler), table magic by Yoel Spielman, and of course included an array of delectable fleishig options, along with copious amounts of tasty sushi.
Welcome To SKA
Entering high school can be daunting, but the incoming 9th graders of the Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls found their freshmen orientation on Tuesday morning, September 6, warm and welcoming!. The new SKA students had the opportunity to meet and socialize with their classmates, administration, and grade level...
