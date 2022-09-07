ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golfing for your life through purgatory is far more fun than you'd think

By Imogen Mellor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276ujQ_0hlNZOtD00
(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

Not to brag, but the one time I played mini golf, I won. And I wasn't a kid either, that was this year. So with this boundless confidence I decided to try out Cursed to Golf, a roguelike where you play to escape from purgatory back to the real world with your golfing prowess. You play a little golf champion about to solidify your name as the best golfer the world has ever known before a sudden storm hits, dramatically kills you and sends you 60 feet under.

Cursed to Golf tasks you with playing through 18 tough golf holes in an effort to leave purgatory and rightfully claim your title as the best of the best. Roguelikes are ever more creative in finding a way to get you to play the same game over and over and over until you find your way out. I particularly liked Hades' take on the formula and haven't stopped playing Slay the Spire after I bought it on my phone. The former's premise is very similar to Cursed to Golf and they both evoke that desire to break free from a supernatural prison—Hades' Underworld and Cursed to Golf's purgatory. For Slay the Spire, it's all about taking your time and smart resource management, which is a little more like managing Cursed to Golf's line ups and powers.

The art is adorable with its rounded, bouncy, pixelated style and purples and greens evoking a halloween-y vibe. But with the champ's little coordinated outfit (which you can alter the colour of), bright backgrounds and luscious grass, the art makes this ghoulish setting very inviting. And the music is just the right amount of quirky and energising. The actual golfing is also more engaging than just choosing how hard to hit the ball as you've got ace card power-ups at your disposal too. Though you have three clubs, the iron, wedge, and driver to pick from, as well as their direction and velocity, the course is pretty hard without some extra little underworld magic. Cards that will allow you to freeze the ball mid air and let it drop to the floor are good when you've only got a small platform to land on, while others let you practice your shot first, before you take that critical swing. When each hole only gives you five shots, any help is appreciated.

The only downside is that I feel it's the perfect project to try out on a sofa with a Steam Deck

And that's where the other main cast member comes in. The Scotsman is a ghost that'll show you around and owns the chain of shops (called Eterni-tee, amazing) you can buy the all important ace cards in. His design is equally delightful with his ghostly flowing beard and green kilt with a badass fiery golf ball where his heart should be. And he gives a great tutorial of how to begin your golfing adventure, even providing the cutest little golf cart for you to lug your kit around in.

The holes themselves are platforming in style. Rather than the holes you might think of for mini golf or, uh, big golf, these send you up, and down, and all around, giving you multiple ways to play the same hole depending on your skills and confidence. The five shots to complete the hole sounds harsh but you can earn shots along the way by hitting statues which replenish your stash. This doesn't make it easy, but it makes these levels far more achievable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrApc_0hlNZOtD00
(Image credit: Thunderful )

Players also have the option to pick different paths through the course. A harder hole for better rewards? Or maybe just an ordinary hole which you're more likely to survive? It's up to you.

Cursed to Golf is pretty delightful. Though the stakes are high, it's a chilled out indie adventure with a dark premise and adorable artwork. I smiled plenty just going through the first section of the game, and felt suitably challenged by the gameplay. If you're a fan of any of the recent silly golf games and new roguelike projects, I'd consider giving it a go. The only downside is that I feel it's the perfect project to try out on a sofa with a Steam Deck, which I don't own. It's these sorts of games that really make me want to change that.

Imogen has been playing games for as long as she can remember but finally decided games were her passion when she got her hands on Portal 2. Ever since then she’s bounced between hero shooters, RPGs, and indies looking for her next fixation, searching for great puzzles or a sniper build to master. When she’s not working for PC Gamer, she’s entertaining her community live on Twitch, hosting an event like GDC, or in a field shooting her Olympic recurve bow.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Gloomwood is too good to play unfinished

Just as Gloomwood was getting really good, its first episode ended. It's not often that I'm so immediately into a game that I follow its development as closely as possible, but that's the effect Gloomwood (opens in new tab)'s demo had on me when it appeared on Steam in 2020. Good immersive sims only come around once every few years so I take what I can get, but that brief vertical slice convinced me that New Blood Interactive has something special here: a neo-victorian stealth game with the vibes of Bloodborne and the backstabs, shadow hopping, and constant vulnerability of Thief.
VIDEO GAMES
Odyssey

Summer Isn't for Everyone

Ah, summer: the seemingly most joyous and exuberant time of the year- the season so esteemed that even Olaf from the Frozen franchise devoted an entire song to it. The warmest, most sought out months of the year boast the much-needed break from school, essays, and exams, ample time for vacationing, and pristine beach weather. In many regards, summer can be a ton of fun! However, just like some people like crust on sandwiches and others absolutely abhor it, the same goes for the hottest time of the year. This is not to say that summer cannot be an absolute blast if you surround yourself with a vibrant group of people and devote the extra free time to things you enjoy! This is to showcase the real-life challenges that summer presents for many people as we look towards the upcoming fall season and reflect:
LIFESTYLE
PC Gamer

This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot

Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Cart#Indie Games#Golf Ball#Golfing#Roguelikes
PC Gamer

Someone crafted a redstone PC in Minecraft to play Minecraft inside Minecraft

This is the Chungus 2, a fully working PC built inside Minecraft—so you can play Minecraft while you play Minecraft. But that's not all it does, oh no. Also known as the Computational Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit, this machine is the lowest spec thing I think I've ever written about. But hats off to project lead Sammyuri and team for managing to push Minecraft redstone crafting to new heights.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to solve the cave puzzle and get the Orb of Power

As you progress through the story in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll come across a secret cave on the beach. There are a bunch of Atlantis-style puzzles to solve in this cave as you make your way down and you'll need to use all of your Royal Tools (opens in new tab) to crack them. In this guide, I'll help you find the materials you need and solve the cave riddles.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to catch a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite

Catching a Zero Point Fish is a little trickier than wrangling any regular old tiddler, but you're going to have to do just that in week 14 of Fortnite's seasonal challenges. It might feel a little counterintuitive to go fishing while other players are shooting at you, but Fortnite's fish grant special effects, whether it's restoring health and shields or giving you low gravity.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Sports
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 448 answer and hint: Saturday, September 10

Wordle today: The solution and a hint for Saturday's puzzle. You'll find everything you need to make today's Wordle gaming go as smoothly as possible right here, from a range of general tips and tricks to the answer to the September 10 (448) challenge under an easily accessed subheading. I...
PC Gamer

How to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077 and take cat pics

Snapping cat pics of Nibbles is probably one of the funnest additions in the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update (opens in new tab), even among all the fancy new weapons, and the vast array of in-game improvements. After all, who doesn't love a good pet pic? The recent update lets you add Nibbles as a character during photo mode, posing her alongside V anywhere in Night City.
PETS
PC Gamer

How to destroy structures with Kamehameha in Fortnite

Blast away with the Dragon Ball weapon for the week 14 challenge. Melting stuff with the Kamehameha super weapon is just one of the many ways to enjoy the current Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover, but you'll also be able to earn some XP doing it this week. One of the new seasonal challenges is to destroy structures using Kamehameha, and with Fortnite season four (opens in new tab) fast approaching, there's no better time to earn the XP to finish off your battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy