Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action

Sporting Kansas City (8-15-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-16-5, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +113, Sporting Kansas City +211, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City meet in Western Conference play. The Dynamo are...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

D.C. United could test Real Salt Lake in late-season matchup

As Real Salt Lake seek a second-consecutive playoff berth under manager Pablo Mastroeni, they can't afford to overlook Wayne Rooney's visiting D.C. United squad on Saturday night in Sandy, Utah. Salt Lake (11-9-9, 42 points) had a four-match unbeaten run halted last Sunday in a 2-0 defeat at LAFC. That...
SANDY, UT
The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand

The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Paulo Nagamura
247Sports

Podcast of Champions - Pac-12 football week one recap and week two preview

Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are already in midseason form with their picks against the spread (meaning they are just as bad as they were last year). The guys do what they can to make sense of what happened in week one of Pac-12 play, where the conference went 9-3 overall but 0-3 against Power Five competition including blowout losses by Colorado and Oregon and a heartbreaking defeat by defending conference champion Utah.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

NFL
247Sports

Pac-12 schedule parings announced for Oregon women's basketball

The Oregon women's basketball team's 2022-23 schedule continues to take shape. On Thursday evening, the league announced the weekly pairings for Pac-12 conference games. The Pac-12 schedule has not been finalized, but a window of games and the opponents played those weekends has been announced. The conference had considered moving...
COLLEGE SPORTS

