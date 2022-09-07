Read full article on original website
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School revealed that there was an incident at Meridian High on Friday, September 9th. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the students and fans, the decision was made to cancel the football game between the Wildcats and West Lauderdale according to Meridian High School.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s football game against the West Lauderdale Knights has been canceled according to Meridian High. Meridian High School originally announced that the football game will not have any fans in attendance, but was later changed to the game being canceled. This game against West Lauderdale is officially listed as a “No Game” and since it’s a non-district game, it will not affect either teams’ record.
Arkansas high school football scores for Week 2 of 2022 regular season
Friday's scores Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27 Arkadelphia 49, Texarkana 6 ...
Tuscaloosa Academy Beats Greene County Decisively on Homecoming Night
On homecoming night, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights sent their fans home with a win over the Greene County Tigers. The final score was 26-16 but the score does not tell the whole story. The Knights were in control the entire game, but the Tigers scored a few times late to...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian High School that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights. All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian Public School District’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.
Valley, Sylacauga meet at Legion Stadium in 5A, Region 4 Battle in tonight’s AHSAA TV Game of the Week
MONTGOMERY – Valley High School (1-2) and Sylacauga High School (0-3) will both be looking for their first Class 5A, Region 4 Thursday night when the two storied programs meet at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga in the AHSAA TV Network High School Football Game of the Week. WOTM TV...
PREP FOOTBALL: Arab improves to 4-0 with 42-0 win at Sardis
BOAZ, Ala. – Most local teams played their week three matchups Thursday night to avoid the potential wet weather Friday night, but the Arabian Knights braved the rain and traveled to Sardis for another big regional matchup. Arab took control of the game in the first half, scoring on its first three possessions and pulled away to defeat the Lions 42-0. The Knights defense forced Sardis to punt on the game’s opening possession and a quick pair of first down runs by Drake Franklin got the Knights offense out near midfield. Arab continued to eat up yardage and time on its...
Game of the Week: #4 Gulf Shores vs. #1 UMS-Wright
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Week four of the high school football season features one of the most anticipated matchups this year. Class 5A #1-ranked UMS-Wright hosts #4 Gulf Shores in a battle of unbeatens. The outcome of the Bulldogs, Dolphins game could very likely determine the winner of 5A Region 1. UMS-Wright is led by […]
