BOAZ, Ala. – Most local teams played their week three matchups Thursday night to avoid the potential wet weather Friday night, but the Arabian Knights braved the rain and traveled to Sardis for another big regional matchup. Arab took control of the game in the first half, scoring on its first three possessions and pulled away to defeat the Lions 42-0. The Knights defense forced Sardis to punt on the game’s opening possession and a quick pair of first down runs by Drake Franklin got the Knights offense out near midfield. Arab continued to eat up yardage and time on its...

ARAB, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO