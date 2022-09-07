ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

queenannenews.com

Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend

Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
scenicstates.com

Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit

If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Free Job Training and Workshops at the New Olympia Career Hub

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce presents the Olympia Career Hub, a free resource funded by the City of Olympia and sponsored by the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. Available to Olympia residents and Squaxin Island Tribal Members of all ages and experience levels, the Olympia Career Hub offers events and training for both employers and career builders.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Sirens, Horns Will Salute Troops September 9

When you see lights flashing and hear sirens sounding on the Port of Olympia docks on September 9, 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m., there’s no need to be alarmed! It is not an emergency, but rather a celebration. The date marks the 60th Annual Foofaraw event. Each year, the...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week

For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
GIG HARBOR, WA
warm1069.com

Seattle is the 13th Rudest City

The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
SEATTLE, WA

