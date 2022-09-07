Read full article on original website
queenannenews.com
Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend
Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MOD Pizza hopes to capture busy parents during back-to-school season with its latest offer
For most families, back-to-school means pizza. Really, all seasons mean pizza for families with young children, but the fast-casual MOD Pizza is positioning to win busy parents who need help getting dinner on the table this time of year. Seattle-based MOD Pizza, for example, on Wednesday rolled out a limited-time...
scenicstates.com
Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit
If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
thurstontalk.com
Free Job Training and Workshops at the New Olympia Career Hub
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce presents the Olympia Career Hub, a free resource funded by the City of Olympia and sponsored by the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. Available to Olympia residents and Squaxin Island Tribal Members of all ages and experience levels, the Olympia Career Hub offers events and training for both employers and career builders.
thurstontalk.com
Sirens, Horns Will Salute Troops September 9
When you see lights flashing and hear sirens sounding on the Port of Olympia docks on September 9, 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m., there’s no need to be alarmed! It is not an emergency, but rather a celebration. The date marks the 60th Annual Foofaraw event. Each year, the...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
warm1069.com
Seattle is the 13th Rudest City
The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
seattlerefined.com
Discover the hidden storage spots in your home and use them to your advantage
Karen Bidwell did a kitchen remodel nearly 10 years ago and her biggest regret was not having pull-out shelves installed. Losing things in the back of her cabinet was a huge problem. Karen knew she needed a better solution. She needed ShelfGenie. The process was so simple. Karen called ShelfGenie...
